Following up on "The dynamics of talk maps" (9/30/2022), I created and parameterized such representations for the published CallHome conversations in Egyptian Arabic, American English, German, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish. The goal was mostly just to set up and debug an analysis pipeline, including the extraction of 14 first-guess parameters per conversation, on the way to analyzing the much larger set of much more diverse conversational data that's available.

But just for fun, I used t-SNE to reduce the 14 dimensions to 2 for visualization purposes. I didn't expect much, but some differences emerged in the distribution of points for conversations in the different languages:





Bringing out one language at a time, we can compare Arabic and English:

Or German and Japanese:

I have no idea what the two t-SNE dimensions mean, if anything. But I'm hopeful that spaces emerging from variants of this analysis will reflect differences in conversational tone and style — especially if combined with features representing aspects of content, as well as simply who spoke when.

Perhaps we can define a replicable and interpretable space of conversational dynamics. and learn how different types of people and different types of interactions move around in that space.

