Julian Hook sent in this quote and link, from "Chris Christie mocks ‘disaster’ Donald Trump at upstate biz conference", NY Post 9/23/2022:

“There is a sector of our party, which cannot find themselves genetically unable to not defend Donald Trump,” Christie said at another point in his hour-long address while criticizing fellow Republicans for backing the ex-president’s evidence-free claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Like Julian, I think that there's one too many (or one too few) negatives in that quote — perhaps a reader will have the time and patience to logic it out for us.

And like Julian, I wonder whether the NY Post can be trusted to get the quote right. For some background, see e.g. "Approximate quotations", 8/11/2012, or "Journalistic quotation accuracy", 8/21/2013. I searched for a recording of Christie's full speech (or at least the multiple-negative part), but haven't found one yet. If it turns up, please let me know.

The fake-Latin title is adapted from "Multiplex negatio ferblondiat", 7/14/2007, which traces its various versions to Larry Horn's 1991 CLS paper "Duplex negatio affirmat…? The economy of double negation".

The obligatory screenshot:

