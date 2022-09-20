« previous post |

In a comment on yesterday's "Q song?" post, AntC wrote:

Investigating Feelgood's (alleged) oeuvre further, other than the vacuous stuff, there seem to a diverse range of 'soundscapes' from 'grunge' to 'house' to (almost) lullabies to vaudeville. All of them very derivative. I greatly doubt they were the fruit of one mind; I suspect they're all just ripped off. Many on Silver Cloud 5 have Q-aligned titles.

So I thought I'd spend a couple of minutes checking it out — and so far, it appears that AntC is correct.

The lead song on Richard Feelgood's 2020 album Silver cloud 5 is Q Send me. Leaving out the initial "Storm is Coming" thunderclaps, it appears to be essentially identical to iFunk's 2009 song Firedancer. Here are stereo waveforms of two 7-second snips — except for a gain difference, which could easily be corrected, they're millisecond-by-millisecond identical:





And here's an audio file combining aligned versions of the first 34 seconds as stereo tracks:



Feelgood's Q Send Me is entirely instrumental, while the version of iFunk's Firedancer that I found on YouTube (also on SoundCloud) has some vocal sections. So there's more to the story — but there's also no question about the fact that opening section of Q Send Me (also repeated later in the track) is an exact audio copy of the opening of Firedancer.

I'll leave it to IPR lawyers to tell us about the legal status of this kind of copying, and to political analysts to tell us what it means that Q's new theme songs are apparently renamed copies of older tracks by musicians who presumably were not informed or consulted.

