Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman, "Trump Rally Plays Music Resembling QAnon Song, and Crowds React", NYT 9/18/2022:

Former President Donald J. Trump appeared to more fully embrace QAnon on Saturday, playing a song at a political rally in Ohio that prompted attendees to respond with a salute in reference to the cultlike conspiracy theory’s theme song.

While speaking in Youngstown in support of J.D. Vance, whom he has endorsed as Ohio’s Republican nominee for the Senate, Mr. Trump delivered a dark address about the decline of America over music that was all but identical to a song called “Wwg1wga” — an abbreviation for the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.”

As Mr. Trump spoke, scores of people in the crowd raised fingers in the air in an apparent reference to the “1” in what they thought was the song’s title. It was the first time in the memory of some Trump aides that such a display had occurred at one of his rallies.

Aides to Mr. Trump said the song played at the rally was called “Mirrors,” and it was selected for use in a video that Mr. Trump played at the conservative meeting CPAC and posted on his social media site, Truth Social. But it sounds strikingly like the QAnon theme song.

The crowd reacted with forefinger salutes, a gesture apparently inspired by the "one" part of the QAnon slogan "Where we go one, we go all" — though also reminiscent of Nazi salutes.

The music, and the reaction to it, was widely noted, e.g. by Chas Danner ("Trump’s Latest Rally Was Even Weirder Than Usual", NY Magazine 9/18/2022):

At the end of his speech, eerie music began to play on the loudspeakers as Trump reached the part of his remarks where he ominously goes through a list of all the many ways America and the world are becoming an apocalyptic hellscape without him as president. The music was a song inspired by the QAnon conspiracy theory. And while this was happening, many in the crowd raised their arms and pointed a finger upward. It’s not clear what the gesture meant.

And according to Alex Kaplan in Media Matters ("Official video posted to Trump’s social media account appears to use QAnon song", 8/10/2022), the same music was featured in an 8/9/2022 Trump video promoting his rallies:

Former President Donald Trump appeared to use a song named after the slogan for the QAnon conspiracy theory in a video promoting his rally speeches, which some in the QAnon community have hyped as supposedly corroborating the categorically false conspiracy theory and the movement it has inspired.

On August 9, Trump posted a video on his social media platform Truth Social featuring footage of himself speaking at his rallies and criticizing President Joe Biden. The video featured background audio and visual imagery of rain and thunderstorms before switching to a rising instrumental musical track.

According to a Media Matters review using both Google’s voice assistant and Apple’s Shazam app, the music in Trump’s video is a song titled Wwg1wga, produced in 2020 by an artist using the name “Richard Feelgood” on Spotify. The acronym “wwg1wga” is a common shorthand in the QAnon community for the slogan “Where we go one, we go all.” Discussion of a supposedly imminent “storm” is also important in QAnon lore, referring to a prophesied event where Trump’s perceived enemies — who are also supposedly part of a global satanic cabal of pedophiles — would be arrested and possibly executed. The phrase “the best is yet to come,” which was also featured in the video, is another popular refrain in the QAnon community. The Spotify album featuring Wwg1wga lists other songs whose titles also seem to be about QAnon, including Q Send Me and I Am Q.

An 8/12/2022 update to that article:

A Trump spokesperson claimed to Vice that “the track on the video is not a song titled ‘WWG1WGA’ by Richard Feelgood, but rather … a song called ‘Mirrors’, by TV and film composer Will Van De Crommert, who has composed music for Saturday Night Live and the 2016 Rio Olympics, among others.” However, as Vice notes, “the songs are identical, according to a professor of music theory.” Media Matters has also used the audio editing software Audacity to analyze isolated audio tracks of both Mirrors and Wwg1wga, and found their audio profiles to be virtually identical.

So I thought I'd check it out, and also give all of you what you need to check it out yourselves.

I found Mirrors here, and Wwg1wga here.

I recorded the audio from each source in mono, and then combined and aligned the recordings in Audacity as a stereo file. As you can see, the waveform patterns are very close, though not identical:

Without looking into the details any further, I'll speculate that the small differences are the sort of thing that might result from slightly different lossy compression pathways between an original studio version, the online repositories, and Chome's reconstruction of the sample sequences.

In any case, if we play the two recordings simultaneously as a stereo file, we can hear that the small differences don't matter to the perception of effective musical equivalence:

If you want to compare more closely, my mono copies of the originals are here: Wwg1wga, Mirrors. But if you want to explore and explain the small differences, I'd suggest that you get the bits yourself from the cited websites (or other places where the same music is available).

It remains unclear to me whether "Richard Feelgood" is a pseudonym for Will Van De Crommert, or whether "Richard Feelgood" simply stole the song, or what. I imagine that this issue will get clarified over the next few days.

FWIW, here's Trump's August 9 video — the Q song gets prominent around 1:40:

