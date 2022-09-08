Linguists' Babel myth?
Today's SMBC:
The mouseover text: "Really, if every country could be partitioned a couple times, it'd be really nice for science."
…which seems to indulge the fallacy that governmental boundaries == linguistic boundaries?
And the phrase "…let every phoneme dwell in some mouth" echoes the fallacy that "phonemes" are isolatable (and even physical) things, like beads on a string, rather than local aspects of the way that a particular language organizes the lexical affinities of mouth noises.
Of course, the content is explicitly characterized as a myth, and the speaker is portrayed as a megachurch preacher of some kind. So we shouldn't expect science. And it's good to see words like lexicon and phoneme getting a day in the comics.
The aftercomic:
For some scientific, historical and politico-religious background, see
From that last post, a relevant xkcd:
As noted here and there in those posts, I've always found it interesting that there's so much more controversy about geological and genetic history than about linguistic history.
Stephen Goranson said,
September 8, 2022 @ 8:43 am
There is controversy aplenty, of course, about the relation of Bible and history, some which may touch on linguistics or at least text criticism.
Was there an Urtext of Torah? Or of Old Greek translation, for example.
One recent claim by Russell Gmirkin is that the first five books of Hebrew Bible "were composed in their entirety about 273-272 BCE" in Alexandria. Though It has defenders, I consider it bogus.
KeithB said,
September 8, 2022 @ 8:47 am
I have wondered whether there have been any young earth creationist linguists that have tried to piece together the "first language", or prove that all languages radiated from the middle east some 5000 years ago.