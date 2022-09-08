« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

The mouseover text: "Really, if every country could be partitioned a couple times, it'd be really nice for science."

…which seems to indulge the fallacy that governmental boundaries == linguistic boundaries?

And the phrase "…let every phoneme dwell in some mouth" echoes the fallacy that "phonemes" are isolatable (and even physical) things, like beads on a string, rather than local aspects of the way that a particular language organizes the lexical affinities of mouth noises.

Of course, the content is explicitly characterized as a myth, and the speaker is portrayed as a megachurch preacher of some kind. So we shouldn't expect science. And it's good to see words like lexicon and phoneme getting a day in the comics.

The aftercomic:

From that last post, a relevant xkcd:

As noted here and there in those posts, I've always found it interesting that there's so much more controversy about geological and genetic history than about linguistic history.

