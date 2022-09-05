Kůlp Månifesto
Recently, a package from Canada arrived at the Penn Linguistics Department — though it was addressed to
Dept. Di Linggwistika
U. Di Pensilvania
Fiiladelfia, Pa
19,104, U.S.Å
It contained multiple copies, on variously-colored paper, of an odd 11-page document.
The first page starts like this (assuming I've managed to transcribe it correctly):
Kůlp Månifesto
Di Linggwistikal Konservatism
Korrektik linggwistikal konservatism ar ẘunderfůl: it priizerv el gůdnes di a thing: ånd it åtempt tu korrekt, or tu eradikåt, el bådnes.
An image of the whole page:
If you want a .pdf of the whole thing, let me know. Web search fails to turn up an online copy. Perhaps the author sees the internet as promoting violations of linggwistikal konservatizm?
The text is mostly understandable as oddly spelled English, with a few function-word substitutions like el for "the" and di for "of" — though I'm drawing a blank for Kůlp, and I'm not entirely clear what the principles of underlining are.
If anyone recognizes the style or the source, please let me know.
Laura Morland said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
I'm impressed with the Linggwistika acumen of the Postal Service di Fiiladelfia. In how many other cities would this Månifesto have reached you, thus addressed?
David Cameron Staples said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
Two paragraphs into trying to read this, I started smelling burned toast.
Y said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:42 pm
ů seems to stand for /ʊ/, which deepens the mystery. So it's not Guelph (/ɡwɛlf/), though the thing was mailed from Toronto.
There are allusions to Esperanto, Tagalog, Hollywood Foreigner English, Catholicism, and, probably, lots and lots of pot.