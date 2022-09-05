« previous post |

Recently, a package from Canada arrived at the Penn Linguistics Department — though it was addressed to

Dept. Di Linggwistika

U. Di Pensilvania

Fiiladelfia, Pa

19,104, U.S.Å

It contained multiple copies, on variously-colored paper, of an odd 11-page document.



The first page starts like this (assuming I've managed to transcribe it correctly):

Kůlp Månifesto

Di Linggwistikal Konservatism

Korrektik linggwistikal konservatism ar ẘunderfůl: it priizerv el gůdnes di a thing: ånd it åtempt tu korrekt, or tu eradikåt, el bådnes.

An image of the whole page:

If you want a .pdf of the whole thing, let me know. Web search fails to turn up an online copy. Perhaps the author sees the internet as promoting violations of linggwistikal konservatizm?

The text is mostly understandable as oddly spelled English, with a few function-word substitutions like el for "the" and di for "of" — though I'm drawing a blank for Kůlp, and I'm not entirely clear what the principles of underlining are.

If anyone recognizes the style or the source, please let me know.

