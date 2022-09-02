The weirdness of traditional note names
The start of today's 9 Chickweed Lane:
Punctuation names don't actually follow the powers of 1/2 beyond "semicolon", of course. But the traditional names of musical notes do — and are an interesting exercise in lexical history, combining etymologies from Greek, Latin, Old English, French, and Italian, along with a pervasive inflation of time values.
Thus a quaver, known more rationally as "eighth note", comes originally from the (presumably Old English, and anyhow obsolete) verb quave, meaning "To quake, shake, tremble", plus the frequentative suffix -er, as in clatter, flutter, wander, waver and twitter. In other words, quavers were originally "shakes" or "trills", decorative musical wiggles, presumably to be performed as fast as possible.
But now, at an andante tempo of ♩ = 75, a "quaver" lasts for 8/10 of a second — long enough to say four or five syllables. Similarly, when I was a kid, a bottle of soda from a machine cost a nickel — whereas now it's \$1.50 or \$2.25 or more.
The whole list:
|Traditional (British) name
|Modern (American) name
|Longa
|Quadruple Whole Note
|Breve
|Double Whole Note
|Semibreve
|Whole Note
|Minim
|Half Note
|Crotchet
|Quarter Note
|Quaver
|Eighth Note
|Semiquaver
|Sixteenth Note
|Demisemiquaver
|Thirty-second Note
|Hemidemisemiquaver
|Sixty-fourth Note
Actually there's more! As this Wikipedia page shows you, at the long end there's also an "Octuple Whole Note" (= "Maxima"), and at the short end there's the "Hundred twenty-eighth note" (= "Semihemidemisemiquaver" or "Quasihemidemisemiquaver"), as well as the "Two hundred fifty-sixth note" (= "Demisemihemidemisemiquaver").
It's not entirely clear when and why to chose "semi", "hemi", "demi", or "quasi" for the various powers of 1/2 involved, but whatever…
And there are probably studies Out There exploring how inflation has modified time-values over the centuries — perhaps someone in the comments will point us to them.
Philip Taylor said,
September 2, 2022 @ 12:04 pm
Well, I have learned something (by no means for the first time) from this forum. I have know, since a child, the series from breve to hemidemisemiquaver (tho' I remembered the last as a hemisemidemiquaver and the penultimate as a semidemiquaver — I wonder whether both are equally valid), but never before encountered a longa. Thank you !
[(myl) A quasi-Gricean implicature ensures that if there's a short ("breve") there must also be a long ("longa"), right? And speaking for myself, though I knew about the "longa", the "maxima" is new to me.
The existence of the semihemidemisemiquaver and the demisemihemidemisemiquaver is implied by the previous power series, and suppose there's nothing to stop someone going on to hemidemisemihemidemisemiquavers and semihemidemisemihemidemisemiquavers and onward ad infinitum…]
J.W. Brewer said,
September 2, 2022 @ 12:20 pm
The order in which the diminishing-modifiers fall is presumably historically arbitrary although it may evolve a meaning in context when contrasted with alternative potential orders. The U.S. Dep't of Justice has some people with the job title "Associate Deputy Attorney General" and other people with the job title "Deputy Associate Attorney General,"* and it wouldn't surprise me if there were a university out there with both Deputy Associate Provosts and Associate Deputy Provosts.
*The title "Deputy Assistant Attorney General" is also a thing. The federal DOJ, however, apparently lacks the title "Assistant Deputy Attorney General" but some state governments have it.
Kenny Easwaran said,
September 2, 2022 @ 12:44 pm
There's at least two rounds of musical duration inflation whose existence we can recognize from the names. As the British names suggest, the basic distinction used to be between the breve and the longa, and occasionally people used a semibreve or even a minim. But the new set of names then indicates the semibreve as the new "whole" note, with the old minim as a "half" note, and then even shorter notes below what used to be the minimum. And anyone who has studied modern music at all now knows that a whole note is no longer the unit of a beat, but instead is much more often the unit of a whole measure, with the quarter note (or sometimes the eighth note) being much more common as the basic pulse.
The History and Modern Use sections of the Wikipedia article on Mensural Notation gives a bit of this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mensural_notation#History
David Marjanović said,
September 2, 2022 @ 2:03 pm
From the Wikipedia talk page of the 256th note:
"A discussion is taking place to address the redirect Semihemidemisemihemidemisemihemidemisemiquaver. The discussion will occur at Wikipedia:Redirects for discussion/Log/2020 July 26#Semihemidemisemihemidemisemihemidemisemiquaver until a consensus is reached, and readers of this page are welcome to contribute to the discussion. 1234qwer1234qwer4 (talk) 19:24, 26 July 2020 (UTC)"
In case anyone's wondering, the "modern"/"American" names are international (ganze Note, halbe Note, Viertelnote, Achtelnote…).
Sili said,
September 2, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
As a case of deflation rather than in-ditto, I vaguely recall something about a Shostakovich symphony wrongly being played at 75 tempo because the photocopier had cut off the top of a 9.