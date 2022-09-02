« previous post |

The start of today's 9 Chickweed Lane:





Punctuation names don't actually follow the powers of 1/2 beyond "semicolon", of course. But the traditional names of musical notes do — and are an interesting exercise in lexical history, combining etymologies from Greek, Latin, Old English, French, and Italian, along with a pervasive inflation of time values.

Thus a quaver, known more rationally as "eighth note", comes originally from the (presumably Old English, and anyhow obsolete) verb quave, meaning "To quake, shake, tremble", plus the frequentative suffix -er, as in clatter, flutter, wander, waver and twitter. In other words, quavers were originally "shakes" or "trills", decorative musical wiggles, presumably to be performed as fast as possible.

But now, at an andante tempo of ♩ = 75, a "quaver" lasts for 8/10 of a second — long enough to say four or five syllables. Similarly, when I was a kid, a bottle of soda from a machine cost a nickel — whereas now it's \$1.50 or \$2.25 or more.

The whole list:

Traditional (British) name Modern (American) name Longa Quadruple Whole Note Breve Double Whole Note Semibreve Whole Note Minim Half Note Crotchet Quarter Note Quaver Eighth Note Semiquaver Sixteenth Note Demisemiquaver Thirty-second Note Hemidemisemiquaver Sixty-fourth Note

Actually there's more! As this Wikipedia page shows you, at the long end there's also an "Octuple Whole Note" (= "Maxima"), and at the short end there's the "Hundred twenty-eighth note" (= "Semihemidemisemiquaver" or "Quasihemidemisemiquaver"), as well as the "Two hundred fifty-sixth note" (= "Demisemihemidemisemiquaver").

It's not entirely clear when and why to chose "semi", "hemi", "demi", or "quasi" for the various powers of 1/2 involved, but whatever…

And there are probably studies Out There exploring how inflation has modified time-values over the centuries — perhaps someone in the comments will point us to them.

Permalink