Amanda Mull, "The HGTV-ification of America: You can't escape gray floors", The Atlantic 8/19/2022:

You’ve seen the gray flooring. You know its lifeless hue even if you haven’t been house hunting recently. The stuff is in old-house-rehab shows on HGTV, in the house next door that’s now on the market for the second time in nine months, in the ads for at least one but probably several new condo buildings in a rapidly gentrifying part of your city. It’s as omnipresent online as it is in real life, making frequent appearances in the newly purchased houses of 20-something TikTok-hustle influencers and in the homes that play background to Millennials trying to make their pets Instagram famous.

These floors—almost always made of what’s called luxury vinyl plank flooring in trade terms, or laminate or fake wood in real terms — can vary in shade anywhere from vape cloud to wet gravel. The companies that market them tend to use terms like sterling and chiffon lace and winding brook. Gray laminate seems to have begun the journey to popularity about a decade ago; when I last apartment hunted, in 2017 in Brooklyn, it was already common in listings that bragged of newly renovated units. Now gray flooring is so ubiquitous that all kinds of people — interior designers, real-estate agents, random Redditors — have begun to plead for mercy.

This being Language Log and not Architectural Aesthetics Log, our focus here is on the chi-chi color names.

And there are a lot of them, especially if we venture beyond flooring into paint colors.

Sticking to shades of gray, Sherwin-Williams offers us Drift of Mist, Guild Grey, Sweater Weather, Vessel, Mineral Deposit, Pussywillow, Fawn Brindle, Bedrock, Homburg Gray, Night Out, and Skyline Steel.

Behr suggests Fashion Gray, Elemental Gray, Classic Silver, Natural Gray, Platinum, Shark Fin, Silver Feather, and Dolphin Fin.

Home Depot features PPG-Glidden shades named things like Aria, Tornado, Free Reign, Gray Stone, Equilibrium, Downpour, Armory, Silver Screen, Go To Gray, Gray Shadows, Cool Charcoal, Early Evening, Slate Pebble, Hot Stone, Lazy Afternoon, Licorice, Eagle Eye, Deconstruction, Bark, Oswego Tea, and on and on…

