Ben Zimmer just sent an update to a thread that started with a series of posts on the mobilization of American linguists during WWII:

J. Milton Cowan's account of the Burmese Story (from American Linguistics in Peace and War) ends with the following passage:

Things went well for about a month then one day Franklin Edgerton turned up n our office looking very embarrassed. He said that Alamon had not been entirely frank about his sources of income, and although he rather enjoyed the atmosphere at Yale and Spotty was happy and well-adjusted, he was losing money on the deal. It seems he had been running a little numbers racket in lower Manhattan. Our work was so far along and the problem of getting a replacement so great that we finally settled for doubling his salary. The unwritten history of Burmese linguistics is loaded. Alamon's successor, the other Burmese-sounding name on the Roster, gave rise to an embarrassment of the Yale linguists and the University which was as funny to outsiders as it was painful for those involved. But enough for Burmese.

In my 2007 post, I continued

No, I'm sorry, that's NOT enough for Burmese — we need to know more about the "embarrassment of the Yale linguists and the University" than that it "was as funny to outsiders as it was painful for those involved"! I mean, like, what happened? Alas, "Uncle Miltie" Cowan is dead and gone, so I can't write to him and expect an answer. So if you know, please tell me.

Language Hat resonated to the mystery ("An Embarrassment of Linguists", 4/14/2007), and it came up again in the comments on his 10/27/2008 post "Farewell to the Typewriter Man", where Ben Zimmer wrote

I’ve got a lead on the Burmese Indiscretion — will report when I’ve got more info.

And in Ben's email this morning: "Fourteen years later, LH and his commenters demanded answers! I returned to my notes and left a long comment with the results of my research, though I never did figure out what the embarrassing incident was."

The comment is interesting as well as long (995 words) — you should read the whole thing.

Language Hat replied "Well, I guess that’s the best we’re going to do, and it will have to remain a Mystery."

But what a great starting point for a detective novel!

