Ruth Blau sent a link to a law firm's page on the "Difference Between Judges and Magistrates", which was probably created in response to the role of a magistrate in the recent FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The linguistically relevant bit is the substitution of "illicit" for "elicit":

As usual, it's not clear why or how this happened. It's possible but unlikely that the author was confused about how to spell "elicit"; it can't just be a typing swap of "i" for "e", since the following "l" also needs to be doubled; no doubt there was some priming involved, since "illicit" is reliably front of mind for lawyers.

