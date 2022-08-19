Elicit → illicit
Ruth Blau sent a link to a law firm's page on the "Difference Between Judges and Magistrates", which was probably created in response to the role of a magistrate in the recent FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
The linguistically relevant bit is the substitution of "illicit" for "elicit":
As usual, it's not clear why or how this happened. It's possible but unlikely that the author was confused about how to spell "elicit"; it can't just be a typing swap of "i" for "e", since the following "l" also needs to be doubled; no doubt there was some priming involved, since "illicit" is reliably front of mind for lawyers.
David Morris said,
August 19, 2022 @ 6:50 pm
I checked Google Ngrams. I was expecting to find that elicit was far less common, but they are both almost exactly as common. In natural speech, these are probably homophones for me, but in careful speech I would probably differentiate.
I once read the opposite, something like 'Their love was elicit'.