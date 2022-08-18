Conspiracy (theories)
This is a guest post by Breffni O'Rourke.
In the last couple of years I've noticed people using "conspiracy" where what makes more sense (to me anyway) is "conspiracy theory". Liz Cheney's concession speech had three instances of it:
1. "At the heart of the attack on January 6 is a willingness to embrace dangerous conspiracies that attack the very core premise of our nation."
2. "If we do not condemn the conspiracies and the lies, if we do not hold those responsible to account, we will be excusing this conduct, and it will become a feature of all elections."
3. "Donald Trump knows that voicing these conspiracies will provoke violence and threats of violence."
On the one occasion where she does say "conspiracy theory", "conspiracy" fits better:
4. "To believe Donald Trump's election lies, you must believe that dozens of federal and state courts who ruled against him, including many judges he appointed, were all corrupted and biased, that all manner of crazy conspiracy theories stole our election from us and that Donald Trump actually remains president today."
I wonder if the "conspiracy theory" → "conspiracy" shift results from (a) abbreviation, a bit like "social" for "social media", or (b) conceptual fogginess (people can conspire to promulgate a conspiracy theory, after all, so condemning / embracing a conspiracy theory might entail condemning / embracing the putative conspiracy that manufactured it). My guess would be mostly (a) with sometimes a sprinkling of (b).
Cervantes said,
August 18, 2022 @ 7:23 am
Taking a step back, "conspiracy theory" already has shifted in meaning. After all, there are conspiracies and there's nothing wrong in principle with having theories about them. That's what investigators do routinely, and they try to convince judges and juries that they are true. Conspiracy theory has become shorthand for "baseless" or "ridiculous" or "paranoid" conspiracy theory. Why not trim one more word?
GeorgeW said,
August 18, 2022 @ 8:28 am
I don't think "conspiracy theory" any longer requires any secret planning. It has come to mean some commonly held, fanciful explanation for some event.
Robert T McQuaid said,
August 18, 2022 @ 9:29 am
For sixteen months after the disappearance of Malaysia flight 370 there was no trace of debris. During that period one conspiracy theory was that it fell into a black hole.
Falling into a black hole requires no conspiracy between persons. "Conspiracy theory" now merely means "kooky theory".
JJM said,
August 18, 2022 @ 9:49 am
Cheney's use of "conspiracy" rather than "conspiracy theory" is simply a good old-fashioned political trick to present her opinion of events as fact.
It's a method cheerfully used by politicos of all stripes.
Dan Romer said,
August 18, 2022 @ 9:52 am
This is an ongoing discussion within the social science community as to whether what one calls a conspiracy theory is really a theory at all. Most of the time, the assertions about conspiracies are just that and the people who say they believe them may not really be endorsing a theory at all. As a result, people can endorse multiple incompatible conspiracy beliefs, suggesting that they really don't have a theory in mind. They just don't trust authorities and if that's their theory, then spouting a claim about a specific conspiracy doesn't really add much to call it a theory.
VVOV said,
August 18, 2022 @ 10:18 am
I haven’t read Cheney’s entire speech for the full context, but to me it’s very plausible that “conspiracy” in sentences 1-3 refers to the (actual, documented) conspiracy carried out by Trump and colleagues to attempt to overturn the election- not the (falsely claimed) conspiracy *theory* espoused by Trump and colleagues that the election was stolen/fraudulent/rigged.
Gregory Kusnick said,
August 18, 2022 @ 10:25 am
I read "conspiracies and lies" in example #2 as referring to both an actual conspiracy (Trump's efforts to overturn the election) and a conspiracy theory (the lie that Biden stole the election).