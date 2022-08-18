« previous post |

This is a guest post by Breffni O'Rourke.

In the last couple of years I've noticed people using "conspiracy" where what makes more sense (to me anyway) is "conspiracy theory". Liz Cheney's concession speech had three instances of it:

1. "At the heart of the attack on January 6 is a willingness to embrace dangerous conspiracies that attack the very core premise of our nation."

2. "If we do not condemn the conspiracies and the lies, if we do not hold those responsible to account, we will be excusing this conduct, and it will become a feature of all elections."

3. "Donald Trump knows that voicing these conspiracies will provoke violence and threats of violence."

On the one occasion where she does say "conspiracy theory", "conspiracy" fits better:

4. "To believe Donald Trump's election lies, you must believe that dozens of federal and state courts who ruled against him, including many judges he appointed, were all corrupted and biased, that all manner of crazy conspiracy theories stole our election from us and that Donald Trump actually remains president today."

I wonder if the "conspiracy theory" → "conspiracy" shift results from (a) abbreviation, a bit like "social" for "social media", or (b) conceptual fogginess (people can conspire to promulgate a conspiracy theory, after all, so condemning / embracing a conspiracy theory might entail condemning / embracing the putative conspiracy that manufactured it). My guess would be mostly (a) with sometimes a sprinkling of (b).

Above is a guest post by Breffni O'Rourke.

Permalink