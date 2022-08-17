« previous post |

Alex Baumans sent in the photo below, with the note "I came across this fast food restaurant on a recent trip to Germany. The franchise appears to be specialised in 'panasiatic' crossover cooking."



The Asiahung chain is apparently German:

Unsere frühen Wurzeln liegen in Schwerin. 1998 wurde dort das erste Restaurant von Frau Pham, Thi Thanh Xuan als kleines Familienunternehmen gegründet und konzentrierte sich zunächst nur auf die Zubereitung von chinesischen Speisen. Mit der Zeit erkannten wir die breite Akzeptanz der Verbraucher für die asiatische Küche im Allgemeinen und entwickelten ein panasiatisches Konzept für unsere Restaurants, in dem eine Vielzahl von asiatischen Spezialitäten gebündelt werden.

Our early roots are in Schwerin. In 1998, Ms. Pham, Thi Thanh Xuan founded the first restaurant there as a small family business and initially only focused on the preparation of Chinese dishes. Over time, we recognized the broad consumer acceptance of Asian cuisine in general and developed a pan-Asian concept for our restaurants, bundling a variety of Asian specialties.

I guess the "-hung" part evokes hunger, which exists in German as well as in English, though in an English-speaking context the first association would unfortunately be with hanging. And the circumflex is apparently meant to evoke Vietnamese — but maybe a commenter can explain why it's "authêntic" and not "authêntisch"?

Here's another picture, from the internet:

Update — and another picture (no "authêntic"), from a news story about the founder's death in a 2020 auto accident (Wikipedia here):

