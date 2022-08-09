"High-energy linguistics"?

August 9, 2022 @ 2:39 pm · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title — "Massage: Theoretical (10), Quantum (6), High-energy (2), Computational (1), Marine (1), Astro- (None)"

To which we can add — "Linguistics: Theoretical (64,300), Quantum (148), High-energy (None), Computational (876,000), Marine (3), Astro- (10)"

A free year's subscription to Language Log if you can design a plausible project in "High-energy linguistics"…

4 Comments »

  1. Y said,

    August 9, 2022 @ 2:52 pm

    All right, all right. No need to yell.

  2. DBMG said,

    August 9, 2022 @ 3:01 pm

    Particle collisions in first-year Japanese.

  3. Daphne Preston-Kendal said,

    August 9, 2022 @ 3:16 pm

    What is the correlation between rate of speech and number of energy drinks consumed?

  4. Rick Rubenstein said,

    August 9, 2022 @ 3:25 pm

    @DBMG Win!

