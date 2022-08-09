"High-energy linguistics"?
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title — "Massage: Theoretical (10), Quantum (6), High-energy (2), Computational (1), Marine (1), Astro- (None)"
To which we can add — "Linguistics: Theoretical (64,300), Quantum (148), High-energy (None), Computational (876,000), Marine (3), Astro- (10)"
A free year's subscription to Language Log if you can design a plausible project in "High-energy linguistics"…
Y said,
August 9, 2022 @ 2:52 pm
All right, all right. No need to yell.
DBMG said,
August 9, 2022 @ 3:01 pm
Particle collisions in first-year Japanese.
Daphne Preston-Kendal said,
August 9, 2022 @ 3:16 pm
What is the correlation between rate of speech and number of energy drinks consumed?
Rick Rubenstein said,
August 9, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
@DBMG Win!