Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title — "Massage: Theoretical (10), Quantum (6), High-energy (2), Computational (1), Marine (1), Astro- (None)"

To which we can add — "Linguistics: Theoretical (64,300), Quantum (148), High-energy (None), Computational (876,000), Marine (3), Astro- (10)"

A free year's subscription to Language Log if you can design a plausible project in "High-energy linguistics"…

