Euphemisms as pointers?
Today's Dinosaur Comics:
The mouseover title: "for my next trick, i'm turning a four-dimensional hypercubical linked list, which is a concept i just made up, into allegory".
T Rex's "euphemism" analogy is misleading — which is fine, it's a comic…
The point of a euphemism is to avoid the negative associations or social censure associated with the term it replaces. The (main) point of a pointer is to avoid the space and time needed to copy a (potentially large) chunk of digital stuff, instead just giving its address. (Or more abstractly, providing a "reference" to it.) Thus a pointer is more like an abbreviation or initialism, or a pronoun, or for that matter just a word, which are all ways of saving communicative space and time.
Are there better computer-science analogies for "euphemism"? The first few things that come to mind don't really work. For example, anonymization may involve using arbitrary but unique identifiers in order to avoid potential negative consequences of explicit naming — but in that case, the whole point is to prevent others from knowing who is being referenced, while listeners or readers generally understand the reference of a euphemism.
Wikipedia's page on "Pointer (computer programming)" may be useful for those who aren't already familiar with the term.
David said,
July 26, 2022 @ 5:14 am
If you want to do bit operations on a double-precision floating-point number, which your compiler may consider obscene, you can store the number in a union of double and char[], then tweak the bits in the char array.
Philip Taylor said,
July 26, 2022 @ 5:21 am
"The (main) point of a pointer is to avoid the space and time needed to copy a (potentially large) chunk of digital stuff, instead just giving its address" — I would respectfully disagree. IMO, the (main) [purpose] of a pointer is to gain read/write access to a (potentially large) chunk of digital stuff through a simple name, whereas if one copies it one gains only read access.
REF WHATEVER pointer = field OF row [index] allows read/write access to the RHS via the simple name 'pointer', whereas :
WHATEVER pointer := field OF row [index] allows only read access via that same name.
Furthermore, one may have pointers to pointers (vital in handling linked lists) and even pointers to pointers to pointers — more levels are generally believed never to be required.
[(myl) True — but with call-by-value rather than call-by-reference, you can always return a modified value and let the caller replace it if they want, with similar potential costs in space and time. Thus if the code were (schematically)
X is updated independent of whether fix() gets it by reference or by value. Anyhow, none of the analogous issues arise with euphemisms.
And at this point we've graduated from being excessively literal-minded to a more exalted plane of nit-picking…]
KeithB said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:42 am
I think inheritance is more of a fit for a euphemism.
You get all the naughty bits, but get to add your own innocuous ones, which become a "new" class.
Michael W said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:43 am
There are probably euphemistic programming styles, where a technique is used without explicitly naming it due to some manager's dislike of it, though that's just using the word normally.
In automated testing, there is the concept of a 'mock' or 'stub', in which something is used to provide an interface to interact with only for the purpose of the test. This is typically done to isolate the code under test, but often as not to also avoid overhead with some system. A common one would be to use a partially-filled in-memory database instead of connecting to a slower one that would be used in production.
That's kind of like a euphemism, except the terms that exist are already adapted fairly well and fit the concept better. Here 'mock' is in the sense of imitation, and terms such as 'fake' or 'dummy' get used in a similar context. Maybe a 'euphemism' might indicate a mock that is a better implementation of the code it's replacing?
Tal Cohen said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:53 am
Aliasing is closer to euphemism than pointers are; using a different name to refer to the same value. And in many cases, aliasing is achieved through pointers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aliasing_(computing)
But this, too, is not a great analogy.
YG said,
July 26, 2022 @ 8:35 am
Calling a euphemism a pointer is an addlepated way of defining it. At worst, it lights up a programmer's eyes with a misconception. I disagree that it can be brushed aside as a comic. This way of explaining things should go the way of the dinosaurs.