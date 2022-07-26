« previous post | next post »

Today's Dinosaur Comics:

The mouseover title: "for my next trick, i'm turning a four-dimensional hypercubical linked list, which is a concept i just made up, into allegory".



T Rex's "euphemism" analogy is misleading — which is fine, it's a comic…

The point of a euphemism is to avoid the negative associations or social censure associated with the term it replaces. The (main) point of a pointer is to avoid the space and time needed to copy a (potentially large) chunk of digital stuff, instead just giving its address. (Or more abstractly, providing a "reference" to it.) Thus a pointer is more like an abbreviation or initialism, or a pronoun, or for that matter just a word, which are all ways of saving communicative space and time.

Are there better computer-science analogies for "euphemism"? The first few things that come to mind don't really work. For example, anonymization may involve using arbitrary but unique identifiers in order to avoid potential negative consequences of explicit naming — but in that case, the whole point is to prevent others from knowing who is being referenced, while listeners or readers generally understand the reference of a euphemism.

Wikipedia's page on "Pointer (computer programming)" may be useful for those who aren't already familiar with the term.

