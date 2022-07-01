Lobby bar, I think

From Instagram:

The Chinese of the item circled in red reads:

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")

With 1,500,000 ghits, this expression may be counted as a genuine term in Chinese.

Google translate

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby")

Bing Translator

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")

Baidu Fanyi and Baidu

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar / lounge"; "LL" for short)

The problem arises because bā / ba can, among many other things, be both a transcription for English "bar" and a Mandarin emphatic final particle used at the end of a sentence to indicate a speculation.

[Thanks to Jeff DeMarco]

2 Comments »

  1. Jonathan Smith said,

    July 1, 2022 @ 9:44 pm

    Yes but bā in all the translation examples! Above you end up repeatedly writing "lobby, I guess" in pinyin :D

  2. Victor Mair said,

    July 1, 2022 @ 10:26 pm

    One could ambiguate in all cases: bā / ba, but then you'd still have to deal with the problem of parsing to match the three translation examples.

