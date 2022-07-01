Lobby bar, I think
« previous post |
From Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
The Chinese of the item circled in red reads:
dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")
With 1,500,000 ghits, this expression may be counted as a genuine term in Chinese.
Google translate
dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby")
Bing Translator
dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")
Baidu Fanyi and Baidu
dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar / lounge"; "LL" for short)
The problem arises because bā / ba can, among many other things, be both a transcription for English "bar" and a Mandarin emphatic final particle used at the end of a sentence to indicate a speculation.
Selected readings
- "Pekingese vs. Putonghua" (3/15/15)
- "The Mandarin grammatical particle 'le' — one or many?" (12/7/19)
- "Subtle nuances of particle usage in Sinitic languages and topolects" (8/29/)
- "The wonder of Cantonese particles" (5/14/18)
- "Cantonese sentence-final particles" (3/23/17)
[Thanks to Jeff DeMarco]
Jonathan Smith said,
July 1, 2022 @ 9:44 pm
Yes but bā in all the translation examples! Above you end up repeatedly writing "lobby, I guess" in pinyin :D
Victor Mair said,
July 1, 2022 @ 10:26 pm
One could ambiguate in all cases: bā / ba, but then you'd still have to deal with the problem of parsing to match the three translation examples.