The Chinese of the item circled in red reads:

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")

With 1,500,000 ghits, this expression may be counted as a genuine term in Chinese.

Google translate

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby")

Bing Translator

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar")

Baidu Fanyi and Baidu

dàtáng ba 大堂吧 ("lobby bar / lounge"; "LL" for short)

The problem arises because bā / ba can, among many other things, be both a transcription for English "bar" and a Mandarin emphatic final particle used at the end of a sentence to indicate a speculation.

[Thanks to Jeff DeMarco]

