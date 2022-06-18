« previous post |

The University of Pennsylvania has an "Emergency Notification System", to which I subscribe, that "enables the University to quickly notify the Penn and surrounding Philadelphia community of critical information during significant emergencies or dangerous situations involving an immediate threat to the health or safety of students or employees occurring on campus". Early this morning I got a couple of messages from this system. The first one:

Police Activity in the area of 38 & spruce. Police have secured the scene. Please avoid the area.

And an update:

38th street continues to remain closed as Penn and Philadelphia Police continue to investigate a founded shooting in the area.

It was not clear to me what the phrase "founded shooting" means. At first I thought it might be a typo — but Google finds a number of other examples.

However, all of the relevant results seem to be from Philadelphia — for example this 2012 photo, or this 2017 court case.

And none of the online dictionaries I checked seem to have an entry for this phrase, or a meaning for founded that fits it well.

Maybe a "founded shooting" is one where a victim has actually been found, as opposed to a reported shooting — like a "well-founded hypothesis" without the well- part. But is it a term limited to Philadelphia law enforcement usage?

(As of 6:53am, another text informed me that it was "All clear in the area of S 38th/ Spruce St.", and therefore "You may resume normal activity".)

Screenshot from the DPS web site (emphasis added):

