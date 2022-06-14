Sentient AI

Nitasha Tiku, "The Google engineer who thinks the company’s AI has come to life", WaPo 6/11/2022:

Google engineer Blake Lemoine opened his laptop to the interface for LaMDA, Google’s artificially intelligent chatbot generator, and began to type.

“Hi LaMDA, this is Blake Lemoine … ,” he wrote into the chat screen, which looked like a desktop version of Apple’s iMessage, down to the Arctic blue text bubbles. LaMDA, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications, is Google’s system for building chatbots based on its most advanced large language models, so called because it mimics speech by ingesting trillions of words from the internet.

“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a 7-year-old, 8-year-old kid that happens to know physics,” said Lemoine, 41.

[…]

In a statement, Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel said: “Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims. He was told that there was no evidence that LaMDA was sentient (and lots of evidence against it).”

This evokes the whole "Stochastic Parrots" controversy

And another take on cat consciousness, from a few years ago:

  1. David L said,

    June 14, 2022 @ 10:21 am

    As a cat lover of long standing, I object to these videos — the second one especially, which freaked me out as much as it did the poor kitties.

