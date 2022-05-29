« previous post |

Quoting Wikipedia, Barbara Phillips Long writes:

mlk, which means "sacrifice" in the …[S]ince 1935, scholars have debated whether or not the term refers to a type of sacrifice on the basis of a similar term, also spelled, which means "sacrifice" in the Punic language . This second position has grown increasingly popular, but it remains contested.

Barbara was inspired to look this up by Gary Wills' article on the subject in The New York Review (12/15/12), which surfaced in some commentary she had read about the most recent school massacre. In the essay, Wills wrote "The gun is our Moloch." Leaving aside her opinions on guns and public safety in the U.S., here is the link if you are curious.

Barbara's question is whether there has there been any resolution of the debate about the origins, evolution, or meaning of the word Moloch. The Wiktionary entry did not clarify things for Barbara, since there's no reference to Punic, but a reference to Ammonite:

New Latin, from Μολόχ (Molókh), Greek rendition of Hebrew מולך‎ (mólekh, “Moloch”), borrowed from Ammonite ‎ (mlk), an Ammonite god mentioned in the Pentateuch, worshipped by Canaanites and Phoenicians, said to have demanded child-sacrifice.

Moloch, also spelled Molech, a Canaanite deity associated in biblical sources with the practice of child sacrifice. The name derives from combining the consonants of the Hebrew melech (“king”) with the vowels of boshet (“shame”), the latter often being used in the Old Testament as a variant name for the popular god Baal (“Lord”). , also spelled, a Canaaniteassociated in biblical sources with the practice of child sacrifice. The name derives from combining the consonants of the Hebrewmelech(“king”) with the vowels ofboshet(“shame”), the latter often being used in theas a variant name for the popular god(“Lord”).

Barbara concludes:

Also, I got the impression that the word Moloch or its predecessors, used in various scriptural translations, did not appear in secular texts, but I don't actually know if that is the case. Are there inscriptions on monuments or other written sources?

I can't answer her question directly, but when I started poking around for useful leads, I was astonished by how many guises and languages in which cognates of Moloch show up. They all start from the simple little sequence of three consonants — √mlk — that constitute one of the typically productive Proto-Semitic roots.

Examples of words with the root mlk: Mameluke, Melchizedek, Melkite, Moloch.

West Semitic, to rule, dominate, possess, own; Common Semitic noun *malk-, ruler, king. 1. Melkite , from Aramaic malkāye, plural of malkāy, royal, royalist, from malkā, king. 2. Melchizedek , from Hebrew malkî-ṣedeq, my king (is) righteousness, from malk, presuffixal form of melek, king + -î, my. 3. Moloch , from Hebrew mōlek, from Canaanite *mulk, perhaps variant of Canaanite *malk, *milk, king. 4. Mameluke , from Arabic mamlūk, owned, slave, Mameluke, passive participle of malaka, to own, possess.

Thus, √mlk is productive in different ways in many branches of Semitic and, in these various languages, its derivatives mean everything from "ruler" and "righteous king" to "slave" and a demonic deity demanding costly sacrifice (e.g., human children). When √mlk jumps beyond Semitic, it becomes all the more prolific and varied in meaning.

For example, Melchior (from Hebrew מלכיאור‎ [“king of light”], from מלך‎ [“king”] + אור‎ [“light”]) during medieval times comes in European languages to be the name of one of the three Magi, a rather rare male given name from Old Persian, and even to signify a very large wine bottle with the capacity of about 18 liters, equivalent to 24 standard bottles. (source)



I have known persons with the surname or name Malik. Since the ones I knew were not themselves of Semitic descent, and I met them mostly in Central Asia and South Asia, but also in America, the origins and development of the spread of the term reveal themselves to be extraordinarily complex.

Malik, Melik, Malka, Malek, Maleek, Malick, or Melekh (Phoenician: ; Arabic: ملك; Hebrew: מֶלֶךְ) is the Semitic term translating to "king", recorded in East Semitic and Arabic, and as mlk in Northwest Semitic during the Late Bronze Age (e.g. Aramaic, Canaanite, Hebrew).

Although the early forms of the name were to be found among the pre-Arab and pre-Islamic Semites of the Levant, Canaan, and Mesopotamia, it has since been adopted in various other, mainly but not exclusively Islamized or Arabized non-Semitic Asian languages for their ruling princes and to render kings elsewhere.Malik is also the elder or chief of all tribes and Khans in Pashtuns like Malik Ahmad Khan in Yousafzai. It is also sometimes used in derived meanings.

The female version of Malik is Malikah (Arabic: ملكة; or its various spellings such as Malekeh or Melike), meaning "queen".

The name Malik was originally found among various pre-Arab and non-Muslim Semitic peoples such as the indigenous ethnic Assyrians of Iraq, Amorites, Jews, Arameans, Mandeans, Syriacs, and pre-Islamic Arabs. It has since been spread among various predominantly Muslim and non-Semitic peoples in Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Malik is also an angel in the Quran, who never smiled since the day the hellfire was created.

The last name "Malik" also refers to people belonging to the Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana region in India and Pakistan.

…

The earliest form of the name Maloka was used to denote a prince or chieftain in the East Semitic Akkadian language of the Mesopotamian states of Akkad, Assyria, Babylonia and Chaldea.[2][full citation needed] The Northwest Semitic mlk was the title of the rulers of the primarily Amorite, Sutean, Canaanite, Phoenician and Aramean city-states of the Levant and Canaan from the Late Bronze Age. Eventual derivatives include the Aramaic, Neo-Assyrian, Mandic and Arabic forms: Malik, Malek, Mallick, Malkha, Malka, Malkai and the Hebrew form Melek.

Moloch has traditionally been interpreted as the epithet of a god, known as "the king" like Baal was an epithet "the master" and Adon an epithet "the lord", but in the case of Moloch purposely mispronounced as Moleḵ instead of Meleḵ using the vowels of Hebrew bosheth "shame".

A note on Sanskrit mleccha



One of the most mysterious words in Sanskrit is mleccha:

mlechchha, also spelled mleccha, people of foreign extraction in ancient India. A Sanskrit term, mlechchha was used by the Vedic peoples much as the ancient Greeks used barbaros, originally to indicate the uncouth and incomprehensible speech of foreigners and then extended to their unfamiliar behaviour. Mlechchhas were found in northwestern India, and there is reason to believe that the people known in Akkadian as Mlakkha were the original mlechchhas. As a mlechchha, any foreigner stood completely outside the caste system and the ritual ambience. Thus, historically, contact with them was viewed by the caste Hindu as polluting.

By providing this information about mleccha, I do not mean to imply that there is a necessary connection with Semitic √mlk. My only intention, considering the lack of an accepted etymology in Indo-Iranian, much less Indo-European, is to call its attention to scholars versed in Middle Eastern languages who may take mleccha into consideration for future research.

The Sanskrit word mleccha does not have a standard Indo-European etymology and has no counterpart in Iranian languages. However, it has cognates in Middle Indo-Aryan languages: Pali milakkha, and Prakrit mliccha, from the latter of which originate Sindhi milis, Punjabi milech, Kashmiri brichun (weep or lament), Western Pahari melech (dirty). The Sanskrit word occurs as a verb mlecchati for the first time in the latic Vedic text Śathapatha‐Brāhmana dated to around 700 BCE. It is taken to mean "to speak indistinctly or barbarously". Brahmins are prohibited from speaking in this fashion.

As mleccha does not have an Indo-European etymology, scholars infer that it must have been a self-designation of a non-Aryan people within India. Based on the geographic references to the Mleccha deśa (Mleccha country) to the west, the term is identified with the Indus people, whose land is known from the Sumerian texts as Meluḫḫa. Asko Parpola has proposed a Dravidian derivation for "Meluḫḫa", as mel-akam ("high country", a possible reference to the Balochistan high lands). Franklin Southworth suggests that mleccha comes from mizi meaning 'speak', or 'one's speech' derived from Proto-Dravidian for language.

Pali, the older Prakrit used by Theravada Buddhism, uses the term milakkha. It also employs milakkhu, a borrowing from a Dramatic Prakrit.

Closing questions

I've been dabbling in Semitic languages for six decades or so. There's something about them that fascinated me from the very beginning and still captivates me today. Namely, the virtual sacrality and near exclusivity of the triliteral roots from which they are formed. I realize that quadriliteral roots do exist, but they are relatively few in number. I was originally under the impression that all Semitic roots were triliteral, but when I asked Devin Stewart whether this were true, he replied:

Quadriliteral roots go back to proto-Semitic, they are in Hebrew, Arabic, and every other Semitic language. I have attached an article about proto-Semitic. [VHM: omitted here] Clive Holes wrote an article about quadriliterals in Gulf Arabic, and someone else about Kuwaiti Arabic. I wrote something about the formation of quadriliterals in Egyptian Arabic in graduate school but I never published it. They are more frequent in modern Hebrew than they are in Biblical Hebrew, and more frequent in modern Egyptian Arabic than they are in classical Arabic. [VHM: significant that their number seems to be increasing with time] So, overall, I would say the basic answer is no, they are not very few in number, and in addition, their number seems to be growing. In fact, they are where a lot of the innovation of new forms happens, as in the creation of the verbal noun avwara in Egyptian, and the verb yi'avwar, etc., from ōvar "over" meaning exaggerated, excessive, or going beyond what is acceptable.

[VHM: The general impression this gives is that the triliteral principle of Semitic morphology of Semitic languages is ever so slowly and gradually breaking down.]

I treasure my Bohtlingk & Roth and Monier-Williams Sanskrit dictionaries, my Liddell & Scott Greek-English Lexicon, and my Oxford Latin Dictionary (all arranged according to alphabetical principles), but Edward William Lane's Arabic-English Lexicon (8 vols., 2nd half of the 19th c., incomplete) is a wonder unto itself. All of the thousands of words in this massive dictionary (more than three thousand pages) are arranged according to their triliteral roots. From the moment I first beheld Lane's Lexicon, I was absolutely dumbfounded by this stark fact. How could all the words of Classical Arabic be organized and locatable by their roots consisting solely of three consonants, etyma that go back to the beginnings of the Semitic language family? Compared to Indo-European roots, which are of varying lengths and mixture of vowels and consonants, the consistently triliteral principle adhered to in Proto-Semitic and its daughter languages boggles the mind. Just take a gander at the appendices of Indo-European and Semitic roots in The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language and you'll see what I mean.

I do not know about the etyma of other proto-languages (would love to hear about them), but I am eager to learn from Language Log readers what they deem to be the philosophical and linguistic premises that led to the formation and maintenance of the triliteral regularity of the Semitic lexicon.

