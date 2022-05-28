« previous post |

The following tweet is from four years ago, but it's still relevant today. Moreover, in reading through the replies to this tweet, I see interesting references to African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and remarkable resonances to Russian, including Vladimir Putin's "meddling".

Reminds me of an old joke.



LINGUISTICS PROFESSOR: In English, a double negative forms a positive. In Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn't a single language in which a double positive can express a negative.



STUDENT: Yeah right. https://t.co/s88gMn5u5L — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) August 5, 2018

I just saw a variant this morning in which the linguistics professor says, "There isn't a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative."

Also recorded on this Penn website, but I don't know the date:

Linguistic humor, Double positive

Source: Brought to my attention by Christine Santorini Biser and Bob Julia. See also Sidney Morgenbesser*.

An MIT linguistics professor was lecturing his class the other day. "In English," he said, "a double negative forms a positive. However, in some languages, such as Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn't a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative." A voice from the back of the room piped up, "Yeah, right."

*Under "Influence".

If there's a lesson from all this, at least for me, it's once again the importance of intonation in communication (and, of course, context).

