Below is a guest post by Corey Miller :

In the third volume of Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, la duchesse de Guermantes mentions she fortunately doesn’t know any Jews. It’s the middle of the Dreyfus Affair at the end of the nineteenth century. She goes on to mention some tedious ladies who put the words “Mort aux Juifs” (death to the Jews) on their parasols. Mortified by this concept, I searched the internet, curious to see a picture of such an ombrelle.

Instead, I ran across a French village until 2014 called La Mort aux Juifs, which had been involved in name-changing scuffles since the 1970s. On that subject, Pierre-Henri Billy, author of Dictionnaire des noms de lieux de la France (Dictionary of French Place Names) and Thesaurus linguae Gallicae (Gaulish Thesaurus) wrote an article entitled “La Mort-aux-Juifs: histoire d’un nom propre” (La Mort aux Juifs: history of a proper name) in Le Monde in 2014.

He establishes that the name has been in use since the 17th century. He mentions that a local pig farm was named La Mare aux Geais (Jay Pond) in 1982—the fruit of the first “ethnico-onomastic cleansing”. He provides evidence how mare (pond) has become mort (homonymous with the word for ‘death’) in several place names in both the Loire and Normandy. He says mort is a (standard) French spelling of the dialectal word maure.

He says in the Orleans dialect there is a word juin (< Latin suinus ‘swine’) that means manure. This word evolved into jui by denasalization. It then got its final “non etymological and unpronounced” f in a “frequent graphical recourse”. He says juif (unclear whether the one meaning Jew or manure or both) was pronounced jui in Old French as well as the dialects of central France. He then mentions another dirty pond called La Noue-de-Juin.

In sum, he says, the town’s name had nothing to do with death, Jews or the slogan mort aux juifs, which he notes is not preceded by the definite article la, nor does it contain hyphens in between its component words.

Even if one buys the etymology, which I see no reason not to, I don’t think the definite article or the hyphens lessen the impact of the “conventional” nasty contemporary reading. And I don’t really see why this etymology should necessarily be good insurance against the town’s name causing harm whether or not one is an etymologist.

Billy concludes by saying if we allow this name to be changed, we’ll have to deal with a slippery slope of other Mort place names, including La Mort-aux-Femmes (women), La Mort-des-Hommes (men), La Mort del Turc (Turk), La Mort-aux-Bêtes (animals), La Mort-au-Moine (monk) and even Morocon (sounds like Moor + c-word).

Maybe some or all of those names should go—let each one be decided on its own merits. There are place names that connote pleasant, beautiful things, and there are others that connote the opposite. There are mellifluous place names and there are those that are less so. Just as people can change their names, places can and do change theirs for all manner of reasons.

Spanish has some etymologically violent place names like Matamoros, Mexico (kill the Moors) and from 1627-2015, Matajudíos (kill the Jews), Spain. Interestingly, the latter had been and has reverted to Mota (hill) de Judíos.

I have asked native speakers about words in their languages whose etymology seems clear as day to me and they have claimed that it never occurred to them. Such seems to be the “excuse” of some of those defending nasty place names. Maybe that’s true, but the fact is many others are going to take the names literally and it may cause similar trauma as that caused by confederate statues.

But I’m also curious whether there are other examples of non-nasty words becoming nasty through sound change and whether that has affected their usage.

A link to the Wikisource version of the cited passage (from the 1919 French edition) can be found here , as a facsimile and corrected OCR. The crucial passage:

Elle ne peut pas avoir de conséquence pour moi au point de vue des Juifs pour la bonne raison que je n’en ai pas dans mes relations et compte toujours rester dans cette bienheureuse ignorance. Mais, d’autre part, je trouve insupportable que, sous prétexte qu’elles sont bien pensantes, qu’elles n’achètent rien aux marchands juifs ou qu’elles ont « Mort aux Juifs » écrit sur leur ombrelle, une quantité de dames Durand ou Dubois, que nous n’aurions jamais connues, nous soient imposées par Marie-Aynard ou par Victurnienne. Je suis allée chez Marie-Aynard avant-hier. C’était charmant autrefois. Maintenant on y trouve toutes les personnes qu’on a passé sa vie à éviter, sous prétexte qu’elles sont contre Dreyfus, et d’autres dont on n’a pas idée qui c’est.

