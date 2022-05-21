« previous post |

In the question period after my virtual talk yesterday at SHEL 12, an alert audience member asked about the outlier in a graph that I showed of average sentence length over the centuries. The outlier is marked with an arrow in the plot below, though no such arrow singled it out in the presentation:

I had been struck by the same point when I made the graph, and identified the work and author as John Cleland's 1748 epistolary novel, "Memoirs of a Woman of Pleasure", commonly known as Fanny Hill.

Here are the first two sentences of the work:

I sit down to give you an undeniable proof of my considering your desires as indispensable orders. (17 words)

Ungracious then as the task may be, I shall recall to view those scandalous stages of my life, out of which I emerg'd, at length, to the enjoyment of every blessing in the power of love, health, and fortune to bestow; whilst yet in the flower of youth, and not too late to employ the leisure afforded me by great ease and affluence, to cultivate an understanding, naturally not a despicable one, and which had, even amidst the whirl of loose pleasures I had been tost in, exerted more observation on the characters and manners of the world than what is common to those of my unhappy profession, who looking on all thought or reflection as their capital enemy, keep it at as great a distance as they can, or destroy it without mercy. (134 words)

The work's mean sentence length is 59.9.

We can compare Fanny Hill's sentence-length distribution with those of Samuel Richardson's 1740 epistolary novel Pamela, which has a mean sentence length of 27.2, less than half as great, and Sylvia Plath's 1963 novel The Bell Jar, which has a mean sentence length of 16.2:

We could look at other works by John Cleland to see if the long sentences in Fanny Hill were a stable characteristic of his style, or his idea of how someone like Ms. Hill would write.

His follow-up 1751 novel, Memoirs of a Coxcomb has a mean sentence length of 39.0 words. The overall comparison of quantiles:

So Cleland tends to longish sentences, even for his time period — but Fanny Hill remains an outlier. It's plausible that this represents the application of a gender stereotype similar to Ursula K. Le Guin's.

