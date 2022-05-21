« previous post | next post »

I'm staying for a couple of days in a hotel in NYC, in an incredibly expensive tiny room.

Last night, a few minutes past midnight, alarms went off in the hallway outside the room: very loud blats and whoops, in somewhat irregular sequences and intervals. It wasn't exactly what I expect for a fire alarm, but it was clearly meant to be alarming, so I got dressed to evacuate.

Just as I finished, a loud loudspeaker-y voice came on: "Your attention please. Your attention please."

Then more blats and whoops.

Since I didn't smell smoke, I decided to take a minute to pack up my computer and medicines, while the blats and whoops continued. But as I finished, the voice came back: "Your attention please. Your attention please. This is your safety director. We have determined that this situation is not an emergency — please resume to your normal activities."

So I got undressed again. But the (apparently recorded) voice repeated the message, interspersed with more bouts of blats and whoops, for another hour or so. It finally ended at some point between 1:30 and 2:00am, and I finally was able to go back to sleep.

But this is Language Log, not Incompetent Alarm Silencing Log, so my focus is on the unexpected (to me) preposition to in the phrase "resume to your normal activities".

There's some precedent for it — a Google search for "resume to your normal activities" claims "about 5,750 results", mostly in medical contexts.

The OED's entry for resume v. has

(a) transitive. To begin again or continue (a practice, occupation, course, etc.) after interruption. Also with †to.

But the only example with to is not very convincing:

1617 tr. H. Ronsovius De Valetudine Conseruanda 46 in J. Harington tr. Englishmans Doctor (new ed.) In the morning when you rise againe, resume to your selues your former dayes thoughts and cares.

So I'm not sure whether this is a currently-standard usage in the health and security fields, or just a mistake as a fancy substitute for "return to". In any case, it was new to me.

Permalink