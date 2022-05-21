« previous post |

"John Lee: What do you call the prospective Hong Kong leader who has everything?", by Tim Hamlett, Hong Kong Free Press (5/7/22)

The current status of John Lee Ka-chiu has presented one of those linguistic problems which delight retired sub editors: how do you describe a man who is clearly going to win a predetermined election?



My regular free newspaper tried “chief executive hopeful”, realised that wasn’t really capturing the reality of the situation – “chief executive certainty” would have been more accurate – and retreated the next day to “sole chief executive candidate”

A local columnist offered “chief executive-in-waiting” which captures the “not yet but definitely soon” aspect of the situation, at the risk of making Lee sound like a minor palace official, as in “lady-in-waiting”.



Foreign publications were less inhibited about the manipulations behind the scenes: one offered “the central government’s selection”, but this will hardly do for Hong Kong purposes.

Digging into an online thesaurus provides some suggestions, but they all have problems. The “embryonic chief executive” is too medical. The “chief executive presumptive” (as in, “heir presumptive”) works, but involves confusing readers with an adjective that is for some reason always put after the noun, instead of the usual position in front of it.



The word used in English elections for candidates who do not yet wish to be counted for election expenses purposes is “prospective”, probably a technical leap too far for most of us. The “putative candidate” sounds vaguely Russian.



Well having raised the question I suppose we must offer some sort of answer. Lee is the “future chief executive”. This involves treating the election as a formality, albeit one with a potential price tag of more than HK$300 million. But it is a formality.

Wikipedia calls John Lee Ka-chiu the current Chief Executive-designate of Hong Kong. Does that work?

In any case, it would appear that John Lee is the "Chief Executive to be". Such being the case, why go through the pretense of holding an election?

P.S.: Since I delayed more than two weeks in making this post, by the time I put it up, Chief-Executive-to-Be John Lee Ka-chiu may well already be the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

