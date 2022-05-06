"Anti-sink missile"
Julie Coleman, "Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats", Insider 5/4/2022:
Ukraine said on Monday its drones sank two Russian ships in the Black Sea near Snake Island, which the Russians had captured the day the war broke out on February 24.
Snake Island has also become a legendary symbol of resistance for Ukraine, as military defending the island refused to surrender to Russian forces on February 24, radioing "Russian warship go screw yourself," when the Russian flagship cruiser Moskva approached.
The patrol boat losses add to the mounting toll for the Russian Navy. In April, the Moskva sank after being hit with at least one Neptune anti-sink missile, the Pentagon confirmed.
Substituting "anti-sink missile" for "anti-ship missile" is a nice example of a Fay-Cutler malapropism — though this one has a feature more common in typing than in speech, namely substituting a verb for a noun.
Philip Taylor said,
May 6, 2022 @ 5:28 am
At the time, it was reported that the Ukrainian forces defending the island had told the Russian warship "Go f*** yourself". Obviously they were speaking Russian (or Ukrainian) and therefore didn't use the F-word itself, but I wonder why the Insider felt it necessary to tone the word down. I also wonder why they felt it necessary to refer to the video as "shocking" — obviously I deplore the loss of life involved, which I regard as deeply saddening, but nonetheless "shocking", to me at least, appears to indicate more than a little sympathy for the Russian perspective. I know nothing of the politics of the Insider but I would have expected it/them to be rather more pro-Ukranian than it/they appear to be. Incidentally, I cannot see the video referred to in either of my browsers — is it visible to anyone else ?