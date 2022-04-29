« previous post |

"American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan"

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

2022/04/28

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American science-fiction film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh (楊紫瓊) and Jamie Lee Curtis, received criticism from Taiwanese audiences because of its subtitles after its Taiwan premiere on April 22.

The American drama has won the one-day championship for three consecutive days since Monday (April 25), according to the chart released by Taipei Box Office Observatory. In addition, it was selected as the opening movie for the 2022 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival.

“I am happy to go to the cinema and watch it again, but I hope the publisher can fix the ‘over-translation’ situation. I am clueless how the translator felt good about himself after translating with such an arrogant attitude,” according to a netizen named Soso Tseng’s comment on the publisher’s Facebook page.

Tseng said that many of his friends refused to watch the film solely because of the subtitles. Controversy surrounded specific translations, such as “just be a rock” in English was translated into “You are Wang Anshi (Nǐ xiànzài shì Wáng Ānshí 你現在是王安石),” or “unlovable bitch” in English was translated as "Empress Wu Zetian (Wǔ Mèiniáng ài quē 武媚娘愛缺)". [VHM: The Chinese mistranslation actually means "Empress Wu {when she was young} is lacking in love", not just "Empress Wu Zetian".]

The responsible translator named Andy (@ndy, 旁白鴿) responded to the comment last Saturday by posting a 1000-character long article on Facebook titled “the subtitle sucks, you suck, and your family sucks!”

Theater goers deserve better. Movie producers deserve better.

