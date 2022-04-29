Subtitles matter
« previous post |
"American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan"
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American science-fiction film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh (楊紫瓊) and Jamie Lee Curtis, received criticism from Taiwanese audiences because of its subtitles after its Taiwan premiere on April 22.
…
The American drama has won the one-day championship for three consecutive days since Monday (April 25), according to the chart released by Taipei Box Office Observatory. In addition, it was selected as the opening movie for the 2022 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival.
…
“I am happy to go to the cinema and watch it again, but I hope the publisher can fix the ‘over-translation’ situation. I am clueless how the translator felt good about himself after translating with such an arrogant attitude,” according to a netizen named Soso Tseng’s comment on the publisher’s Facebook page.
Tseng said that many of his friends refused to watch the film solely because of the subtitles. Controversy surrounded specific translations, such as “just be a rock” in English was translated into “You are Wang Anshi (Nǐ xiànzài shì Wáng Ānshí 你現在是王安石),” or “unlovable bitch” in English was translated as "Empress Wu Zetian (Wǔ Mèiniáng ài quē 武媚娘愛缺)". [VHM: The Chinese mistranslation actually means "Empress Wu {when she was young} is lacking in love", not just "Empress Wu Zetian".]
The responsible translator named Andy (@ndy, 旁白鴿) responded to the comment last Saturday by posting a 1000-character long article on Facebook titled “the subtitle sucks, you suck, and your family sucks!”
…
Theater goers deserve better. Movie producers deserve better.
Selected readings
- "Subpar subtitles" (2/9/19)
- "Backstroke of the West" (1/15/17)
- "Giving first aid the already disheveled hair projection" (7/17/05)
- "Pinyin in subtitles" (3/30/22)
- "Barbarian Language in a Chinese movie" (9/20/20)
- "Dubbing and subtitles" (10/21/21)
- "Botched dubbing of a Taiwanese Mandarin film on the mainland" (5/22/21)
- "Barbarian Language in a Chinese movie" (9/20/20)
- "A recent Shanghainese movie" (12/27/21)
Jonathan Smith said,
April 29, 2022 @ 9:12 am
As a translation hobbyist I am interested in the extent to which this is actually bad vs. audiences being used to limp (and often just wrong) translationese in their Chinese subtitles, causing this to feel over the top. It would be interesting to look at specific examples… the one referred to in the Taiwan News article is —
"It’s cold unlovable bitches like us make the world go round."
>> "武媚娘愛缺，奪掌全世界"
deserves tons of kudos — it is a "try" even if not perfect. Compare say rather plain "這世界就是需要我們這種不可愛的潑婦" suggested here
https://www.ptt.cc/bbs/movie/M.1650863228.A.A1E.html
a write-up which does give an evenhanded assessment, as opposed to piling on someone who just seems to have done their level best without help and had some fun with it…
Not a naive speaker said,
April 29, 2022 @ 9:13 am
Some questions about subtitles in this movie in Taiwan.
Is this movie dubbed?
Is the whole movie subtitled? Or just the sequences where the "average" moviegoer might not understand the dialog (e.g. when the actors speak Korean)?
Are subtitled movies the standard in Taiwan?
Watching movies at home has the advantage to switch off the subtitles.