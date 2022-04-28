« previous post |

This is physics, not surrealist poetry — K Kinjo et al., "Superconducting spin smecticity evidencing the Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov state in Sr 2 RuO 4 ", Science 4/21/2022:

Translational symmetry breaking is antagonistic to static fluidity but can be realized in superconductors, which host a quantum-mechanical coherent fluid formed by electron pairs. A peculiar example of such a state is the Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state, induced by a time-reversal symmetry–breaking magnetic field applied to spin-singlet superconductors. This state is intrinsically accompanied by the superconducting spin smecticity, spin density–modulated fluidity with spontaneous translational-symmetry breaking. Detection of such spin smecticity provides unambiguous evidence for the FFLO state, but its observation has been challenging. Here, we report the characteristic “double-horn” nuclear magnetic resonance spectrum in the layered superconductor Sr 2 RuO 4 near its upper critical field, indicating the spatial sinusoidal modulation of spin density that is consistent with superconducting spin smecticity. Our work reveals that Sr 2 RuO 4 provides a versatile platform for studying FFLO physics.

I think I know what "translational symmetry breaking" means. But they lost me at "static fluidity" — and Google just points me at an Australian art installation.

If you were wondering about the "spin smecticity" part, Wiktionary tells us that smecticity is "The quality of being smectic", and smectic in turn is an adjective "describing a class of liquid crystals whose molecules are aligned in layers, with the molecules lying perpendicular to the plane of the layers."

As far as I know, poets have yet to take (either prosodic or conceptual) advantage of smecticity.

