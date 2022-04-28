"Translational symmetry breaking is antagonistic to static fluidity"
« previous post |
This is physics, not surrealist poetry — K Kinjo et al., "Superconducting spin smecticity evidencing the Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov state in Sr2RuO4", Science 4/21/2022:
Translational symmetry breaking is antagonistic to static fluidity but can be realized in superconductors, which host a quantum-mechanical coherent fluid formed by electron pairs. A peculiar example of such a state is the Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state, induced by a time-reversal symmetry–breaking magnetic field applied to spin-singlet superconductors. This state is intrinsically accompanied by the superconducting spin smecticity, spin density–modulated fluidity with spontaneous translational-symmetry breaking. Detection of such spin smecticity provides unambiguous evidence for the FFLO state, but its observation has been challenging. Here, we report the characteristic “double-horn” nuclear magnetic resonance spectrum in the layered superconductor Sr2RuO4 near its upper critical field, indicating the spatial sinusoidal modulation of spin density that is consistent with superconducting spin smecticity. Our work reveals that Sr2RuO4 provides a versatile platform for studying FFLO physics.
I think I know what "translational symmetry breaking" means. But they lost me at "static fluidity" — and Google just points me at an Australian art installation.
If you were wondering about the "spin smecticity" part, Wiktionary tells us that smecticity is "The quality of being smectic", and smectic in turn is an adjective "describing a class of liquid crystals whose molecules are aligned in layers, with the molecules lying perpendicular to the plane of the layers."
As far as I know, poets have yet to take (either prosodic or conceptual) advantage of smecticity.
Ross Presser said,
April 28, 2022 @ 11:06 am
A static fluid is one that is not "moving" with respect to itself, like a glass of water sitting undisturbed on a table; or water moving smoothly through a pipe with absolutely no turbulence (and ignoring the laminar flow — the fact that water adjacent to the pipe experiences friction that water in the center of the pipe does not).
A non-static fluid is flowing somewhere, or rotating, or turbulent, or in some other state. Wind, a stirred teacup, a gas explosion.
So "Translational symmetry breaking is antagonistic to static fluidity" means that if translation symmetry is broken – i.e., if the movement of an element of fluid depends on exactly where in the body it is located — then it's usually impossible for the fluid to be static, i.e. there's turbulence or some other self-movement.
In superconductors, the fluid formed by the paired electrons can be static, i.e. flowing smoothly, despite an irregular shape of the material forming the superconductor.
That's my slightly-informed-layman take on the first sentence of this abstract.
Alexander Browne said,
April 28, 2022 @ 12:10 pm
I feel like a non–linguistics-inclined physicist might have the same reaction to a paper with a dense e.g. phonology or syntax jargon. ("I know 'labio' is related to lips and 'dental' is teeth, and what friction is, but…")
CD said,
April 28, 2022 @ 1:03 pm
Your crystalline smecticity
Evokes a strange complicity