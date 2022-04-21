Wait until leader clears the lunar

April 21, 2022 @ 3:34 pm · Filed by under Communication, Jargon

Riding the trolley from West Philadelphia going to University City,

I love the Philly trolleys.  They are clean, fast, and powerful; graffitiless; the drivers are courteous and the riders are polite.  However, since I'm curious about practically everything I encounter, I often wonder how the cars know which of numerous branching tracks they should turn onto, and so forth.  One of the most mysterious things about my daily trolley ride to UPenn is the sign pictured above — somebody else noticed it 7 years ago and was sufficiently amused by the wording to post it on Twitter.

Clearly, this is an instance of occupational argot.  All six of the words of the warning on the sign are common and known to nearly every literate person, but only trolley drivers know their meaning when put together like this.

The miracle of language!

 

2 Comments »

  1. Dick Margulis said,

    April 21, 2022 @ 3:41 pm

    Reminds me of my favorite highway sign in Connecticut: No permitted vehicles allowed.

  2. Philip Taylor said,

    April 21, 2022 @ 3:48 pm

    The sign inspired a poem.

