« previous post |

For reasons not at all connected with this post, I was looking for scans of the 1558 (first) printing of John Knox's infamous screed THE FIRST BLAST OF THE TRUMPET against the monstruous regiment of Women. And one of the places that Google sent me to was a link on the website of the Somerset County (New Jersey) Library System , where the work is apparently classified as a Romance novel:

(Edward Arber was the editor of a 19th-century re-issue of Knox's work…)

I was amused (or maybe horrified?) by the idea of a Romance novel that starts out like this:

and goes on to tell us

For who can denie but it repugneth to nature, that the blind shal be appointed to leade and conduct such as do see? That the weake, the sicke, and impotent persones shall norishe and kepe the hole and strong, and finallie, that the foolishe, madde and phrenetike shal gouerne the discrete, and giue counsel to such as be sober of mind? And such be al women, compared vnto man in bearing of authoritie. For their sight in ciuile regiment, is but blindnes: their strength, weaknes: their counsel, foolishenes: and judgement, phrenesie, if it be rightlie considered.

This seems a bit extreme even for the "Bad Boy Good Girl" category.

At first I thought that this was more Google Books metadata weirdness, perhaps left over from the chaotic early days of the project.

But then I noticed that the Somerset County Library system seems to offer only three categories, namely Kindle Books, Kids, and Romance:

And the Arber edition of Knox's pamphlet isn't a Kindle Book; and it's less of a Kids Book than a Romance. So whatever…

Permalink