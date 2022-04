« previous post |

Or the decade?

Yesterday's SMBC:





The mouseover title: "I just need 10 dollars for every connection in the connectome."

(Which would be $5.4 trillion for the Pathways Language Model…)

The aftercomic:

See also "Sleepless in Samsung", 3/7/2019; and "Meta-methodology", 4/19/2021.

Permalink