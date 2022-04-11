Strain Tation
« previous post |
From nancynall.com, 4/10/022:
I joined a Facebook group for former employees of the Columbus Dispatch. This photo was shared today:
The copy desk was outsourced to some other place – maybe Texas – a while back, and I guess the workload is starting to strain capacity, eh? Either that, or someone started the Saturday-night party a bit early.
The link was sent by Mark Paris, who commented "It’s hard to believe this one is genuine, but it apparently is."
Spoonerisms are rare in typing, as far as I know: lapsus calami (or I guess we should say lapsus digiti, or maybe lapsus digitorum) are very different from lapsus linguae.
Rachael Churchill said,
April 11, 2022 @ 6:40 am
I could see this arising from typing "train tation" and then trying to correct it but putting the s in the wrong place (in front of the wrong t).
Word order transposition typos sometimes happen the same way: someone goes to insert an omitted word and adds it in the wrong place.
Garrett Wollman said,
April 11, 2022 @ 8:08 am
My bet: the original hed probably said "deadly station strike", and the overworked copyeditor needed a longer count, so expanded "station" to "train station" but misplaced the insertion point.
David Marjanović said,
April 11, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Would "station" alone be understood in Ohio?