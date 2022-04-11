« previous post |

From nancynall.com, 4/10/022:

I joined a Facebook group for former employees of the Columbus Dispatch. This photo was shared today:

The copy desk was outsourced to some other place – maybe Texas – a while back, and I guess the workload is starting to strain capacity, eh? Either that, or someone started the Saturday-night party a bit early.

The link was sent by Mark Paris, who commented "It’s hard to believe this one is genuine, but it apparently is."

Spoonerisms are rare in typing, as far as I know: lapsus calami (or I guess we should say lapsus digiti, or maybe lapsus digitorum) are very different from lapsus linguae.

Permalink