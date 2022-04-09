« previous post | next post »

"Short Wave: A Physics Legend", NPR Up First 4/3/2022 [emphasis added]:

In the 1950's, a particle physicist made a landmark discovery that changed what we thought we knew about how our universe operates. Chien-Shiung Wu did it while raising a family and an ocean away from her relatives in China. In this episode from NPR's daily science podcast Short Wave, we delve into the life and impact of Chien-Shiung Wu, widely considered the "queen of nuclear physics."

The bolded sentence is a good example of why parsing can be hard. What's the scope of "and" in "while raising a family and an ocean away from her relatives"? On purely formal grounds, the most obvious answer is the coordination of "a family and an ocean" — which is how Spacy construes it:

Dep tree Token Dep type Lemma Part of Sp ───────────────── ───────── ──────── ──────── ────────── ┌───► Chien compound Chien PROPN │┌──► - punct - PUNCT ││┌─► Shiung compound Shiung PROPN ┌─►└┴┴── Wu nsubj Wu PROPN ┌┬───────┴────┬── did ROOT do AUX ││ └─► it dobj -PRON- PRON ││ ┌─► while mark while SCONJ │└─►┌┬──┬─────┴── raising advcl raise VERB │ ││ │ ┌─► a det a DET │ ││ └─►┌──┼── family dobj family NOUN │ ││ │ └─► and cc and CCONJ │ ││ │ ┌─► an det an DET │ ││ └─►└── ocean conj ocean NOUN │ │└─►┌──────── away advmod away ADV │ │ └─►┌───── from prep from ADP │ │ │ ┌─► her poss -PRON- DET │ │ └─►└── relatives pobj relative NOUN │ └────────►┌── in prep in ADP │ └─► China pobj China PROPN └───────────────► . punct . PUNCT

Spacy also concludes that she did the raising in China, away from her (other?) relatives (wherever they were)…

The Berkeley Neural Parser does essentially the same thing, though placing the relatives (rather than the raising) in China:

Given the sequence of potential post-modifiers "raising A and B away from C in D", there are quite a few alternatives. Perhaps someone in the comments will count them :-)…

