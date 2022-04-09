Parsing puzzle of the week

"Short Wave: A Physics Legend", NPR Up First 4/3/2022 [emphasis added]:

In the 1950's, a particle physicist made a landmark discovery that changed what we thought we knew about how our universe operates. Chien-Shiung Wu did it while raising a family and an ocean away from her relatives in China. In this episode from NPR's daily science podcast Short Wave, we delve into the life and impact of Chien-Shiung Wu, widely considered the "queen of nuclear physics."

The bolded sentence is a good example of why parsing can be hard. What's the scope of "and" in "while raising a family and an ocean away from her relatives"? On purely formal grounds, the most obvious answer is the coordination of "a family and an ocean" — which is how Spacy construes it:

Dep tree          Token     Dep type Lemma    Part of Sp
───────────────── ───────── ──────── ──────── ──────────
            ┌───► Chien     compound Chien    PROPN     
            │┌──► -         punct    -        PUNCT     
            ││┌─► Shiung    compound Shiung   PROPN     
         ┌─►└┴┴── Wu        nsubj    Wu       PROPN     
┌┬───────┴────┬── did       ROOT     do       AUX       
││            └─► it        dobj     -PRON-   PRON      
││            ┌─► while     mark     while    SCONJ     
│└─►┌┬──┬─────┴── raising   advcl    raise    VERB      
│   ││  │     ┌─► a         det      a        DET       
│   ││  └─►┌──┼── family    dobj     family   NOUN      
│   ││     │  └─► and       cc       and      CCONJ     
│   ││     │  ┌─► an        det      an       DET       
│   ││     └─►└── ocean     conj     ocean    NOUN      
│   │└─►┌──────── away      advmod   away     ADV       
│   │   └─►┌───── from      prep     from     ADP       
│   │      │  ┌─► her       poss     -PRON-   DET       
│   │      └─►└── relatives pobj     relative NOUN      
│   └────────►┌── in        prep     in       ADP       
│             └─► China     pobj     China    PROPN     
└───────────────► .         punct    .        PUNCT

Spacy also concludes that she did the raising in China, away from her (other?) relatives (wherever they were)…

The Berkeley Neural Parser does essentially the same thing, though placing the relatives (rather than the raising) in China:

Given the sequence of potential post-modifiers  "raising A and B away from C in D", there are quite a few alternatives. Perhaps someone in the comments will count them :-)…

 

  1. Gregory Kusnick said,

    April 9, 2022 @ 2:07 pm

    If what we thought we knew about the universe was wrong, then maybe raising an ocean isn't out of the question.

