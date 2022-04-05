Getting your word
« previous post | next post »
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "You'd think 'linguistics' would go to someone important in the field, but it's actually assigned to a random student in Ohio who barely graduated and then went into automotive marketing."
A quasi-lexicographic take on what linguists do — which is at least a step up from the idea that their professional goal is to speak lots of languages.
bks said,
April 5, 2022 @ 6:24 am
Pity the poor graduate who got "justice".
Philip Taylor said,
April 5, 2022 @ 6:37 am
Or the female graduate who was assigned "moist" ?