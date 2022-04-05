Getting your word

April 5, 2022 @ 4:35 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "You'd think 'linguistics' would go to someone important in the field, but it's actually assigned to a random student in Ohio who barely graduated and then went into automotive marketing."

A quasi-lexicographic take on what linguists do — which is at least a step up from the idea that their professional goal is to speak lots of languages.

  1. bks said,

    April 5, 2022 @ 6:24 am

    Pity the poor graduate who got "justice".

  2. Philip Taylor said,

    April 5, 2022 @ 6:37 am

    Or the female graduate who was assigned "moist" ?

