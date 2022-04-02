Drawing the line

April 2, 2022 @ 8:16 pm · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

Today's SMBC:


The aftercomic:

The mouseover title: "If we have to draw a line, this is where the line is."

  1. Y said,

    April 2, 2022 @ 8:36 pm

    Good descriptivists document in detail the loathing they and others feel toward particular words or other linguistic phenomenas phenomena.

