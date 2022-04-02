Drawing the line
Today's SMBC:
The aftercomic:
The mouseover title: "If we have to draw a line, this is where the line is."
April 2, 2022 @ 8:16 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Y said,
April 2, 2022 @ 8:36 pm
Good descriptivists document in detail the loathing they and others feel toward particular words or other linguistic
phenomena.