Ruki Sayid & Ben Glaze, "Boris Johnson returns from Saudi Arabia empty handed after flop oil beg trip", The Mirror 3/17/2022:

Boris Johnson is landing back in Britain empty-handed this morning after his oil begging trip to the Gulf flopped – and Vladimir Putin lashed out at the West.

Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine has fuelled price hikes with a litre of unleaded now more than £1.60, piling misery on British families already struggling with household bills.

The obligatory screenshot:

The link and screenshot were sent in by "occasional commenter" Doreen, who noted that "I spotted this noun pileup on a UK tabloid newspaper site today and spent several seconds wondering what 'flop oil' might be used for."

A worthy competitor for crash blossoms — see also Ben Zimmer, "Crash Blossoms", NYT 1/27/2010, decorated with this image:



Curiously, a quick glance suggests that the rest of the Mirror's current headlines are surprisingly pile-free. Online versions of UK papers (Daily Mail, Metro, …) seem to be adopting a similar trend, with unexpectedly wordy headlines in some cases — are the print versions still adhering to the old norms?

