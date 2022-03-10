Qua qua qua

March 10, 2022 @ 6:09 am

Today's xkcd:

There's also per se per se. Or should it be per se per se?

And how to recurse?

 

 

  1. Yerushalmi said,

    March 10, 2022 @ 6:29 am

    I can never read the word "per se" without immediately thinking about how this meaning affects the sentence: https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/magazine/1990/10/07/may-the-best-bug-win/e9547316-60a5-440a-9b22-b850348279eb/?utm_term=.58617f26f5d9

  2. Roscoe said,

    March 10, 2022 @ 7:25 am

    Somewhere, Samuel Beckett is smiling…

  3. Pau Amma said,

    March 10, 2022 @ 7:38 am

    Deep questions all. Here's another: can a lawyer face ethical charges for using scienter scienter?

  4. Murray Smith said,

    March 10, 2022 @ 9:42 am

    To revive an old chestnut: punctuate this string of words so that it makes sense:

    Alice where Mary had had had had had had had had had had had had had a better effect on the teacher

  5. Philip Taylor said,

    March 10, 2022 @ 10:00 am

    Much to my surprise, my first attempt at punctuation proved to yield a meaningful sentence — Alice, where Mary had had "had had had", had had "had had"; "had had" had had a better effect on the teacher.

