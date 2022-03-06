« previous post |

From an ebay listing for a "job lot" of used computer keyboards:





Philip Taylor, who sent in the link, wrote that "For me, that would have to read 'These items are completely untested'".

I agree, though maybe the problem is construing have been completely untested to mean that "None of these items have been tested", rather than "These items have not been tested at all".

A search for the sequence {these items have been completely untested} turns up plenty of examples where the cited tense/aspect combination seem fine in context, e.g.

[link] He’s been patient about getting this massive project finished, a virtue that has proven its worth time and time again at Drag Week. “A week and a half before Drag Week 2018, I still had to finish the wiring in the car,” Kyle says. “I figured I could work around the clock and get it drivable, but it would have been completely untested – no track time, no setup, or anything like that. There are people who do that sort of thing, but I’m way too cautious with the car for that."

[link] When the drillhole and assay data are plotted into 3D modelling software, and a long-section is defined along strike of the foliation, it shows the mineralisation is open at depth and along-strike within the fresh rock (Figure 3), highlighting areas which to date have been completely untested.

[link] Do we really know which workplace chemicals can have reproductive effects and what those effects may be? The answer is a strong no. Researchers have found over 1,000 chemicals used in the workplace to have reproductive effects in animals, but most of these have not been studied in humans. Furthermore, over 4 million chemical mixtures in commercial use have been completely untested for potential effects.

In all of those cases, have been completely untested means something like "have not been tested at all".

Why it's hard to get that interpretation in the ebay listing isn't clear to me.

