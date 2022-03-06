« previous post |

If, like me, you're behind in streaming the latest crop of mini-series, you may need some help in decoding this SNL skit:

You could start with this 2/10/2022 NYT review of the Netflix series "Inventing Anna", and add Laura Bradley, "We Are Living in a Golden Age of Actors Doing Wild Accents", 3/5/2022:

Lately, it seems as though a new actor goes viral every other week with an uncanny (or just plain strange) accent. Some, like Amanda Seyfried’s virtuosic take on Elizabeth Holmes’ faux baritone in Hulu’s The Dropout, are bizarre by design. With some others… it’s harder to say.

[…]

Inventing Anna might be mostly a mess, but Garner’s performance is an elocution extravaganza — a chaotic feast for the ears that drives home the character’s confounding unknowability.

The actor detailed how she thought through the accent in an interview with W magazine . “Anna’s posing as a German heiress, but actually she’s Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath,” she said. “Then you have the element that she probably learned English from the Brits, because she’s European, but she’d also lived in America and loved to watch Gossip Girl. So the musicality of her speech was American.”

There's been a lot of research over the years on (the social construction of) accent evaluation — see e.g. "The beauty of Brummie", 7/28/2004, or Joe Fruewald on "America's ugliest accent', 10/1/2014. One epecially important area is research using "matched guise" techniques. But I'm not aware of any systematic studies relevant to the question of accent efficacy in confidence tricks of various types.

