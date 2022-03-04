« previous post |

The traditional Slavic impulse to meet tragedy with humor is still strong. Among the Russian reactions to the war in Ukraine, this one is my favorite so far:

A snapshot of the Russian economy: an investment expert goes live on air and says his current career trajectory is to work as "Santa Claus" and then drinks to the death of the stock market. With subtitles. pic.twitter.com/XiPVTSUuks — Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) March 3, 2022

(Though of course the putative demise of the Russian stock market is not much of a tragedy compared to the destruction and loss of life in the war…)

No doubt commenters will have other candidates to suggest, including some from the Ukrainian side.

And if you're looking to echo the colors of the Ukrainian flag in some digital medium, these tweets may help:

So for example:



<div style="background-color:#0057B8;color:#FFFFFF;text-align:center;"> <br/>This is line 1<br/> </div>

<div style="background-color:#FFD700;color:#000000;text-align:center;"> <br/>This is line 2<br/> </div>



yields



This is line 1





This is line 2



