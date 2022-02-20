« previous post |

Geoffrey Pullum, "Chomsky's Forever War", National Review 2/17/2022:

Few American linguists were puzzled when they saw the title of Randy Allen Harris’s book about events in their discipline between 1965 and 1975: “The Linguistics Wars.” Aca­demic feuds are famously bitter, but the hostilities that Harris chronicled were unusual even by the standards of the humanities and social sciences.

Studying and interviewing linguists the way an anthropologist might study the culture of a belligerent primitive tribe, Harris produced his insightful but also entertaining book in 1993. Oxford University Press has recently published a revised and expanded edition (2021). Typically, historiography of arcane in­tra­disciplinary wrangling among grammatical theorists would not get that far. The wide appeal of this book is probably due to its central character. Looming over the whole story is the charisma, influence, and personality of a single individual whose work utterly dominates the field: Noam Chomsky.

It is quite difficult to explain in nontechnical terms what triggered the linguistics wars, but let me try.

I'm not a syntactician or a philosopher. But based on my experience since 1965, when I first heard Noam Chomsky lecture on syntax, and 1972-75, when I was a graduate student at MIT, Pullum's account (of Harris's account) seems accurate to me.

Let me add one thing.

As Pullum notes, Chomsky is often associated with epistemological nativism, and has definitely had strong influences in that direction. Many brilliant researchers were thereby attracted to his cause(s), especially in the heyday of behaviorist empiricism. See e.g. Lila Gleitman et al., "The Impossibility of Language Acquisition (and How They Do It)", Annual Review of Linguistics 2019.

But in fact Noam's fundamental allegiance is to rationalism — the aspects of language that interest him don't have to be learned, not because they're somehow coded in the genome, but because they're a necessary consequence of the logic of the situation (maybe along with one little mutation giving rise to "recursion/merge" or whatever). For more on this, see "Chomsky testifies in Kansas", 5/5/2005, where I observe that (non-accidental) Darwinian evolution towards "innate" language abilities would be a kind of empiricism, just involving genomic learning rather than neuronal learning.

For one extended skirmish on the epistemological fringes of the Forever War, see "JP versus FHC+CHF versus PJ versus HCF", 8/25/2005.

For more Noam on the issues involved, see "Straw men and bee science", 6/4/2011 — perhaps especially what I wrote in response to a comment on that post:

In the very first lecture that I ever heard Chomsky give, in the fall of 1965, he covered several chalkboards with examples and rules dealing with "affix hopping", but he also mentioned in passing that to date, the only empirically adequate theory of human learning was Plato's notion that learning is just remembering things you experienced in previous lives. Hilary Putnam got up and protested "Surely you aren't really proposing reincarnation as a scientific hypothesis!", and Noam responded, "It's a better hypothesis than anything psychologists have come up with since then".

I'm not suggesting that Noam believed or believes in reincarnation, but it's clear he likes to shock people by setting Plato up as superior to the past 150 years of psychological research. In fact, he's just as opposed to the reconstruction of Plato in terms of the idea that learning takes place in the genome — see his arguments with Pinker and others.

