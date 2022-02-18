« previous post |

The OED's gloss for demonetization is "The action of demonetizing a type of coin, note, currency, or precious metal; (also) the condition of being demonetized", where the verb demonetize is glossed as "To deprive (a type of coin, note, currency, or precious metal) of its status as money; to withdraw from use as legal tender."

For those of us who retain a similar idea of what those words mean, this tweet may take a minute to figure out:

Algorithms are causing human language to reroute around them in real time. I’m listening to this youtuber say things like “the bad guy unalived his minions” because words like “kill” are associated with demonetization — badidea 🪐 (@0xabad1dea) December 15, 2021

Some of the responses invoke the relationship to demonization, and in particular the fear of a demonic entity known as "the algorithm":

Merriam-Webster is on top of this one, with a third sense for demonetize:

: to block (online content) from earning revenue (as from advertisements)

// When YouTube began its charge to demonetize more videos with sensitive content following its brand safety snafu earlier this year, some high-profile creators were vocal about how their incomes had plummeted as a result.

— Lara O'Reilly

/ Facebook demonetized the Bee's business page in October, leaving it unable to collect fees for subscriptions or virtual events, because of an article that riffed on a classic bit from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

— Christian Toto

From Wikipedia's article about YouTube:

YouTube's policies on "advertiser-friendly content" restrict what may be incorporated into videos being monetized; this includes strong violence, language, sexual content, and "controversial or sensitive subjects and events, including subjects related to war, political conflicts, natural disasters and tragedies, even if graphic imagery is not shown", unless the content is "usually newsworthy or comedic and the creator's intent is to inform or entertain". In September 2016, after introducing an enhanced notification system to inform users of these violations, YouTube's policies were criticized by prominent users, including Phillip DeFranco and Vlogbrothers. DeFranco argued that not being able to earn advertising revenue on such videos was "censorship by a different name". A YouTube spokesperson stated that while the policy itself was not new, the service had "improved the notification and appeal process to ensure better communication to our creators". Boing Boing reported in 2019 that LGBT keywords resulted in demonetization.

The last sentence refers to Rob Beschizza, "YouTube demonetizing videos where LGBTQ keywords are said", BoingBoing 10/2/2019.

For more details, see Julia Alexander, "The Yellow $: a comprehensive history of demonetization and YouTube’s war with creators", 5/10/2018.

Are these effects of unintelligent "artificial intelligence" different in kind, or only in scope, from the practices of old-fashioned human editorial gatekeepers?

[h/t Tim Leonard]

