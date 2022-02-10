« previous post |

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

As David Fay and Anne Cutler explained long ago ("Malapropisms and the structure of the mental lexicon", Linguistic Inquiry 1977):

Two centuries ago, Sheridan invented the delightful character of Mrs. Malaprop, who had an unfailing ability to use the wrong word to the greatest effect. Since Sheridan, the malapropism has been a standard tool of comic writers, especially useful for indicating inferior intellectual ability of a speaker (as when Archie Bunker says "We need a few laughs to break up the monogamy"). But not all errors involving substitution of one word for another result from ignorance of the correct usage; on the contrary, inadvertent use of the wrong word is a common variety of speech error.1 In this article we will examine such word substitution errors (which we will call malapropisms, although they do not arise, as Mrs. Malaprop's did, from ignorance); we will show that they reveal some interesting aspects of the structure of the mental dictionary used in producing and understanding speech.

Consider a typical example of a malapropism:

(1) T: If these two vectors are equivalent, then . . .

E: If these two vectors are equivocal, then . . .

Here the speaker has intended to say equivalent, but has inadvertently substituted for it equivocal. This error illustrates well the three major characteristics of malapropisms. First, the erroneous intrusion is a real word—not the intended word, of course, but not a meaningless string of phonemes either. Second, the target and error seem to be unrelated in meaning. Finally, there is a close relation between the pronunciation of the target and the pronunciation of the error.

As in the case of Fay & Cutler's example (1), we can assume that MTG doesn't think the Nazi secret police ("Geheime Staatspolizei" → Gestapo) were actually called "the Gazpacho".

And as in their example, Gazpacho is a word, unrelated in meaning to Gestapo, but sharing the same number of syllables, the same stress pattern, and some of the same phonemes in corresponding places.

Update — the audio and transcript from the tweet, in case of future bit rot:

Not only do we have the D.C. jail,

which is the D.C. gulag,

but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho police,

spying on members of congress, spying on the legislative work that we do,

spying on our staff,

and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.

This government has turned into something it was never meant to be,

and it's time to make it end.

