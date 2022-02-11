« previous post |

In the comments on Tuesday's "Come and go" post, Andrew Gelman wrote

Here's an example: the statistician Steve Stigler quoted as saying, “I don’t think in science we generally sanction the unequivocal acceptance of significance tests.” Unfortunately, I have no idea what he means here, given the two completely opposite meanings of the word “sanction.”

and Philip Anderson responded

In British English at least, it’s possible to sanction people, or organisations/states, with the sense of imposing sanctions on them (although it sounds strained to me), but if behaviour, or an idea, is sanctioned, it can only mean permitted. So I see no ambiguity in your example.

So this morning's Breakfast Experiment™ is a preliminary peek into this issue.

tl;dr: I share Andrew's intuition rather than Philip's — but the data seems to offer Philip (at least statistical) support.

The Corpus of Contemporary American English has 3019 hits (in a billion words) for sanctioned. I took a random sample of 100 (a nice feature of the search interface at Mark Davies' BYU corpus site), and classified each one as bearing either the meaning "authorized" or the meaning "punished", applied either to "people/organizations/states" or "behavior/ideas". (I've taken Philip Anderson's terminology for the sanctioned entities, though as you'll see if you look at my sample, those glosses give somewhat incomplete coverage to what still seems like a pretty clear distinction…)

The results:

people/organization behavior/idea authorized 12 68 punished 19 1

The one exception to Anderson's generalization is from "Sexual Diversity in Urban Norwegians", Journal of Sex Research 2002:

The gender differences may be explained by the fact that female sexuality is generally more strictly controlled and sanctioned than male sexuality is.

A quick search for similar conjoined participles yields, among others, one from a 1993 letter to the editor in the San Francisco Chronicle:

The way President Bush and our government have handled the issues with Iraq has reminded me of the authoritarian traditional family, one that criticized, admonished, condemned, sanctioned and punished.

And of course the phrases "criminally sanction" and "criminally sanctioned" are common, and are often applied to behaviors as well as individuals or organizations, e.g. "Out of Joint: How the Growing Disconnect Between Federal and State Marijuana Laws Impacts Employers", Bloomberg Law 2/8/2013

It is possible that there will be a “constitutional showdown” between the federal government and the states before the laws even take effect. Shortly after the election, Colorado’s Attorney General, John Suthers (R), cautioned Coloradans that:

the ability of the federal government to criminally sanction possession, use and distribution of marijuana, even if grown, distributed and used in a single state, was recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court [in Raich]. Therefore, absent action by Congress, Coloradans should not expect to see successful legal challenges to the ability of the federal government to enforce its marijuana laws in Colorado.

Or this:

As the criminally sanctioned behaviors often deal with ethics, a breach thereof is susceptible to affecting the image and earnings of the company.

