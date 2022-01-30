Aristotelian aerosols?
Kasha Patel, "Covid-19 may have seasons for different temperature zones, study suggests", WaPo 1/28/2022:
Aerosol researcher and co-author Chang-Yu Wu explained that local humidity and temperature play vital roles in the size of the virus’s particles, which can influence its life span in the air. Drier atmospheres in colder regions will induce water evaporation from the particles, shrinking their size and allowing them to float in the air for longer periods. People also tend to seek shelter inside in colder environments and expose themselves to recirculated air that potentially contains the virus.
The air in humid, hotter environments contains more water, which can condense onto the virus particles, make them bigger and theoretically fall to the ground faster. Wu compares the particles to a rock in this case — the more mass, the faster it falls.
Readers who remember Galileo's Leaning Tower of Pisa experiment from long-ago science classes will find this explanation puzzling. As Wikipedia explains,
Between 1589 and 1592, the Italian scientist Galileo Galilei (then professor of mathematics at the University of Pisa) is said to have dropped two spheres of different masses from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to demonstrate that their time of descent was independent of their mass. […] According to the story, Galileo discovered through this experiment that the objects fell with the same acceleration, proving his prediction true, while at the same time disproving Aristotle's theory of gravity (which states that objects fall at speed proportional to their mass).
Dr. Wu was interviewed for background on the scientific paper that's featured in the article — Moiz Usmani, Yusuf Jamal, Mayank Gangwar, Bailey Magers, Juan Chaves-Gonzalez, Chang-Yu Wu, Rita Colwell, and Antarpreet Jutla, "Asymmetric Relationship between Ambient Air Temperature and Incidence of COVID-19 in the Human Population", The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 2022.
The effect of temperature and humidity on the "aerosolization of virus" is a key concept in that paper:
But the scientific publication, needless to say, has nothing like the WaPo's "the more mass, the faster it falls" explanation.
The Wikipedia article on aerosols tells us that "Particle size has a major influence on particle properties, and the aerosol particle radius or diameter (dp) is a key property used to characterise aerosols", but does not suggest (for good reasons!) that the mass of the individual particles plays an Aristotelian role in aerosolization. It's true that an increase in the size of a particles means an increase in its mass, but that's not why smaller-particle aerosols are more durable. And the analogy to the falling rate of different-sized rocks is a double failure, since the different-sized rocks will fall at the same rate.
(Well, small effects due to air resistance aside. I have a vivid memory of discussing that very aspect of Galileo's legendary experiment with Dick Oehrle, as an undergraduate, while eating lunch in a diner. A brilliant physicist, then employed at the Harvard Observatory, overheard us. She intervened, introduced herself, and scrawled equations on three or four napkins to calculate exactly what the effect would be on rocks of different plausible sizes over leaning-tower-ish distances. The estimated effects of course were very small — and not dependent on the difference in mass, at least for objects of rock-like density.)
As often in the interpretation of reported interviews in news articles, the WaPo article leaves us with a problem in abductive reasoning. Did the interviewee really say that? or did the writer (or one of their editors) misunderstand, misremember, or invent it?
Theophylact said,
January 30, 2022 @ 10:15 am
Air resistance has a far greater effect on small particles than on rocks. Stokes' Law quantifies the effect.
[(myl) Sort of. The Wikipedia article on aerosols continues:
For low values of the Reynolds number (<1), true for most aerosol motion, Stokes' law describes the force of resistance on a solid spherical particle in a fluid. However, Stokes' law is only valid when the velocity of the gas at the surface of the particle is zero. For small particles (< 1 μm) that characterize aerosols, however, this assumption fails. To account for this failure, one can introduce the Cunningham correction factor, always greater than 1.
]
Giles said,
January 30, 2022 @ 10:28 am
"[S]mall effects due to air resistance aside" is the relevant bit here. Aerosol particles are so small that those effects are no longer something you can disregard. With larger rocks of roughly the same size as each other, it might be irrelevant, but imagine a "rock" so small that it's essentially a spec of dust — it would float on the breeze, gradually tending downwards. A slightly larger spec would tend downwards faster, while a pebble would, um, plummet like a rock.
[(myl) Indeed — but again, it's not helpful to compare aerosol particles to rocks, and assert that "the more mass, the faster it falls". That's exactly the Aristotelian theory of gravity that Galileo aimed to disprove. And I'm skeptical that "Aerosol researcher and co-author Chang-Yu Wu" believes in Aristotelian gravity…]
MattF said,
January 30, 2022 @ 10:54 am
Note, btw, that a Reynold’s number < 1 is quite a small Reynold’s number. Since the Reynold’s number is the ratio of inertial to frictional forces, it means that frictional forces on the particle are -larger- than inertial forces.
MattF said,
January 30, 2022 @ 11:10 am
And ‘Reynolds’ doesn’t have an apostrophe.
Gregory Kusnick said,
January 30, 2022 @ 11:19 am
Don't forget David Scott's feather v. hammer drop on the moon.