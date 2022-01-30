« previous post |

Kasha Patel, "Covid-19 may have seasons for different temperature zones, study suggests", WaPo 1/28/2022:

Aerosol researcher and co-author Chang-Yu Wu explained that local humidity and temperature play vital roles in the size of the virus’s particles, which can influence its life span in the air. Drier atmospheres in colder regions will induce water evaporation from the particles, shrinking their size and allowing them to float in the air for longer periods. People also tend to seek shelter inside in colder environments and expose themselves to recirculated air that potentially contains the virus.

The air in humid, hotter environments contains more water, which can condense onto the virus particles, make them bigger and theoretically fall to the ground faster. Wu compares the particles to a rock in this case — the more mass, the faster it falls.



Readers who remember Galileo's Leaning Tower of Pisa experiment from long-ago science classes will find this explanation puzzling. As Wikipedia explains,

Between 1589 and 1592, the Italian scientist Galileo Galilei (then professor of mathematics at the University of Pisa) is said to have dropped two spheres of different masses from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to demonstrate that their time of descent was independent of their mass. […] According to the story, Galileo discovered through this experiment that the objects fell with the same acceleration, proving his prediction true, while at the same time disproving Aristotle's theory of gravity (which states that objects fall at speed proportional to their mass).

Dr. Wu was interviewed for background on the scientific paper that's featured in the article — Moiz Usmani, Yusuf Jamal, Mayank Gangwar, Bailey Magers, Juan Chaves-Gonzalez, Chang-Yu Wu, Rita Colwell, and Antarpreet Jutla, "Asymmetric Relationship between Ambient Air Temperature and Incidence of COVID-19 in the Human Population", The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 2022.

The effect of temperature and humidity on the "aerosolization of virus" is a key concept in that paper:



But the scientific publication, needless to say, has nothing like the WaPo's "the more mass, the faster it falls" explanation.

The Wikipedia article on aerosols tells us that "Particle size has a major influence on particle properties, and the aerosol particle radius or diameter (d p ) is a key property used to characterise aerosols", but does not suggest (for good reasons!) that the mass of the individual particles plays an Aristotelian role in aerosolization. It's true that an increase in the size of a particles means an increase in its mass, but that's not why smaller-particle aerosols are more durable. And the analogy to the falling rate of different-sized rocks is a double failure, since the different-sized rocks will fall at the same rate.

(Well, small effects due to air resistance aside. I have a vivid memory of discussing that very aspect of Galileo's legendary experiment with Dick Oehrle, as an undergraduate, while eating lunch in a diner. A brilliant physicist, then employed at the Harvard Observatory, overheard us. She intervened, introduced herself, and scrawled equations on three or four napkins to calculate exactly what the effect would be on rocks of different plausible sizes over leaning-tower-ish distances. The estimated effects of course were very small — and not dependent on the difference in mass, at least for objects of rock-like density.)

As often in the interpretation of reported interviews in news articles, the WaPo article leaves us with a problem in abductive reasoning. Did the interviewee really say that? or did the writer (or one of their editors) misunderstand, misremember, or invent it?

Permalink