Pronoun substitution peril: "they sneezes"
J. O'M. sent a link to the Cambridge Dictionary's online entry for gesundheit, which offers the gloss "said to someone after they sneezes":
I'm guessing that this was originally "said to someone after he sneezes". And then a (appropriate) decision was made to change all generic third-person animate pronouns to they, implemented via some kind of pattern-action rule, run by a computer program or an over-worked low-level employee.
There are more than a few other examples Out There. Some of them seem to be attributable to imperfect translation from another language. Others seem to represent the same kind of pronoun-updating as the cited dictionary entry:
- Have clients identify high risk behaviors and suggest modifying behaviors
- For example, a child comes to school with a cold. They sneezes and covers it with his hand. They high fives with a friend. They wipes his hands after with a handkerchief then goes to class. What did the child do that was risky? What should they have done instead?
Displayed said,
January 17, 2022 @ 6:54 am
Yawn said,
January 17, 2022 @ 7:49 am
Please delete the moronic troll comment above.
It is so ridiculous it doesn’t warrant a rebuttal, or a place on language log.
[(myl) Which comment are you referring to?]
Cervantes said,
January 17, 2022 @ 7:53 am
Well, if you're going to construe "they" as singular, then "they sneezes" is correct. You can't have it both ways.
[(myl) That's not how people do it — and there are plenty of historical examples across the world's language to refute your assertion, for example the history of English singular you. See e.g. "'That false and senseless Way of Speaking'", 7/1/2016.]
Jamie said,
January 17, 2022 @ 8:46 am
@Cervantes
We have another singular pronoun that uses the plural form of the verb (for the same reason); you wouldn't say "you sneezes" would you
Cervantes said,
January 17, 2022 @ 8:54 am
I disagree. This situation is sui generis, in that singular "they" was introduced deliberately. It has the same grammatical function as he or she.
David Marjanović said,
January 17, 2022 @ 9:10 am
No, why? The quotes are an example of how it's not usually done. Usually, they gets plural verb agreement no matter if it refers to a single person.
You've misunderstood the entire OP.
So? Singular "you" was also introduced deliberately (by people who felt "thou" was too impolite), and it has the same grammatical function as "thou". Dost you think otherwise?
Laura Morland said,
January 17, 2022 @ 9:24 am
MYL: I second Yawn's suggestion. (Clearly referring to "Displayed" IMHO.)
To the topic: all the English-speaking people in my experience who need to use "they" as a singular pronoun conjugate it grammatically; i.e., as if it were plural.
"They" contain multitudes!
Rod Johnson said,
January 17, 2022 @ 9:53 am
Thirded on "Displayed"'s comment.
I was distracted by "a (appropriate) decision" in Mark's text, which inuitively felt like it should be "an." What to do about parenthetical words that would trigger such differences? Let the form of the article be governed by the noun it modifies or the prosodically adjacent word? For me it's clearly the latter.
Terry K. said,
January 17, 2022 @ 9:59 am
Cervantes, surely, as a reader of language long, you have come across the fact that singular they is really old. It's use has been extended recently, true, but it's nonetheless not new. And I suspect the origin of the original usage of they in the singular may have been less deliberate that the original usage of singular you.