« previous post |

In the comments on yesterday's post "Language development", Olaf Zimmermann pointed us to this recent Onion scoop — "Newly Uncovered Manuscript Reveals China Invented English Language 700 Years Before Western World", The Onion 1/13/2022:

BEIJING—Shedding new light on the origins of the world’s most popular language, an international team of linguists announced Thursday that a newly uncovered manuscript confirms China invented both spoken and written English 700 years before the Western world. “These remarkably well-preserved bamboo slips appear to show that Zhou dynasty scholars developed the English tongue as far back as the third century BC, long before the language arose in Britain,” said Li Zhang, a professor of comparative linguistics who examined the text, which outlines the alphabet and basic grammar rules of English, in addition to including the first known uses of words such as “barbecue” and “philanthropy.” “By the time Anglo–Saxons began cobbling together their language from Latin, French, and Germanic sources, the Chinese had already mastered it. There are even some passages in this manuscript that appear eerily similar to the work of Shakespeare, though they are of far superior quality.” Li went on to explain that the Chinese gradually abandoned the English language, finding its 26-letter alphabet too limiting and opting instead for the convenience of Mandarin’s more than 50,000 characters.

I dimly recall a meme from long ago about how the Russians invented X, for X = some characteristically American thing like baseball. And indeed it seems that this memory is based on at least one claim that actually happened, thus Bill Keller, "In baseball, the Russians steal all the bases", NYT 7/20/1987:

Consider the predicament of a Soviet baseball writer. How do you explain to red-blooded Russians that Soviet athletes have suddenly taken up the American national pastime?

Sergei Shachin's solution was a natural: Tell them Russians invented the game.

Mr. Shachin, citing cultural historians, insists that baseball descended from an ancient Russian game of bats and balls called lapta, brought by Russian emigres to what is now California some two centuries before the arrival of Dodgers and Giants.

"Baseball is the younger brother of lapta," Mr. Shachin explained to the eight million readers of Izvestia, advancing a theory that seems to be finding wide favor on the makeshift diamonds of Moscow. "This old, spirited game was taken to America by the first Russian settlers, and has now returned to us in a different form and with a strange, foreign name." 'It Is Just a Shame'

But a quick internet search turned up a more interesting meta-result about how the Russians invented memes — which has the added advantage of apparently being true. See Maria Sekirskaya, "How Russians invented memes in the 17th century: History of the ‘lubok’", Russia Beyond 8/31/2020:

Comic books became popular worldwide in the mid to late 20th century, while memes gained popularity in the 2010s. However in Russia, bright pictures with explanatory captions, which had the features of both comics and memes, had already appeared back in the 17th century. They were called ‘luboks’.

Permalink