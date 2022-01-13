Language development

January 13, 2022 @ 7:11 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "The worst is the Terrible Twos, when they're always throwing things and shrieking, "forsooth, to bed thou shalt not take me, cur!""

January 13, 2022 @ 7:11 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


4 Comments »

  1. milt boyd said,

    January 13, 2022 @ 7:54 am

    reminds me of the old theory that ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny, or that the development of organs in an individual repeats the development of organs in the history of a species.

  2. GH said,

    January 13, 2022 @ 8:45 am

    Progeny recapitulates philology.

  3. J.W. Brewer said,

    January 13, 2022 @ 8:50 am

    According to the internet (with some typos fixed): "On the title page of Word and Object, Quine quotes an epigram from James Grier Miller: 'Ontology recapitulates philology', obviously fashioned after the well-known epigram, 'Ontogeny recapitulates philogeny', meaning that the development of the individual reduplicates the development of the species."

  4. David Marjanović said,

    January 13, 2022 @ 9:53 am

    'Ontogeny recapitulates philogeny'

    Phylogeny: the genesis of the tribe (phyle).

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment