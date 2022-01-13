Language development
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "The worst is the Terrible Twos, when they're always throwing things and shrieking, "forsooth, to bed thou shalt not take me, cur!""
January 13, 2022 @ 7:11 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
milt boyd said,
January 13, 2022 @ 7:54 am
reminds me of the old theory that ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny, or that the development of organs in an individual repeats the development of organs in the history of a species.
GH said,
January 13, 2022 @ 8:45 am
Progeny recapitulates philology.
J.W. Brewer said,
January 13, 2022 @ 8:50 am
According to the internet (with some typos fixed): "On the title page of Word and Object, Quine quotes an epigram from James Grier Miller: 'Ontology recapitulates philology', obviously fashioned after the well-known epigram, 'Ontogeny recapitulates philogeny', meaning that the development of the individual reduplicates the development of the species."
David Marjanović said,
January 13, 2022 @ 9:53 am
Phylogeny: the genesis of the tribe (phyle).