David Gelles, "Ben Smith Is Leaving The Times for a Global News Start-Up", NYT 14/2022 [emphasis added]:

Ben Smith, the media columnist for The New York Times, is leaving the media outlet to start a new global news organization with Justin Smith, who is stepping down as chief executive of Bloomberg Media.

Ben Smith said in an interview that they planned to build a global newsroom that broke news and experimented with new formats of storytelling. He did not provide details on what beats or regions would be covered, how much money they planned to raise or when the new organization would start.

D.D., who sent in the link, asked:

Is there a term for this use of past tense to describe something in the future?

Um, "a mistake"?

The sentence starts with the matrix verb said, which makes it appropriate to use planned, since the planning was true at the (past) time of the saying. (Or we could attribute this to the backshifting effect of "sequence of tenses".) But to continue with broke and experimented seems wrong to me. The subsequently-used pattern of would be covered and would start seems more appropriate: "…said in an interview that they planned to build a global newsroom that would break news and experiment with new formats…".

The "sequence of tenses" backshifting might also turn future into present: "said in an interview that they planned to build a global newsroom that breaks news and experiments with new formats". Backshifting future into past is a step too far, in my opinion.

But as Geoff Pullum explained a dozen years ago ("It's time", 4/14/2009),

[T]he preterite tense in English is often used for what is called "modal remoteness" — it takes us away from claiming something about the actual world.

So maybe the writer (or editor) felt that the modal remoteness of the Smiths' plans justified the use of the preterite?

