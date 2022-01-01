Calendrical endianness
Today's xkcd:
The mouseover title: "Neither group uses iso 8601 because the big-endian enthusiasts were all at the meeting 20 years ago."
As usual for comics, and especially for xkcd, some subcultural background information is needed.
In this case, you need to know at least that "localization" doesn't refer to finding things in geographical or spatial coordinates, but rather (as Wikipedia explains) to "the process of adapting internationalized software for a specific region or language by translating text and adding locale-specific components". ISO 8601
is an international standard covering the worldwide exchange and communication of date- and time-related data. It is maintained by the Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and was first published in 1988, with updates in 1991, 2000, 2004, and 2019.
"Big-endian enthusiasts" refers to one side of the (now mostly settled) Endianness debates, where
endianness is the order or sequence of bytes of a word of digital data in computer memory. Endianness is primarily expressed as big-endian (BE) or little-endian (LE). A big-endian system stores the most significant byte of a word at the smallest memory address and the least significant byte at the largest. A little-endian system, in contrast, stores the least-significant byte at the smallest address.
Endianness may also be used to describe the order in which the bits are transmitted over a communication channel, e.g., big-endian in a communications channel transmits the most significant bits first. […]
Big-endianness is the dominant ordering in networking protocols, such as in the internet protocol suite, where it is referred to as network order, transmitting the most significant byte first. Conversely, little-endianness is the dominant ordering for processor architectures (x86, most ARM implementations, base RISC-V implementations) and their associated memory. File formats can use either ordering; some formats use a mixture of both or contain an indicator of which ordering is used throughout the file.
And of course the comic's key point is that U.S. practice puts months before days, so that 2/3 means February 3, whereas European countries put days before months, so that 2/3 means March 2.
My most recent encounter with calendrical endianness was a couple of weeks ago, when I volunteered at a Booster Clinic held in one of Penn's gyms. My job was to greet the folks coming in, verify that each of them was eligible for a booster, and send them onwards to other stations, either to get the shot or to get a U.S.-type paper vaccine card for documenting the shot (if what they had was an image of a vaccine card or a vaccine certification from another country).
There were a few people who were actually looking for a first or second vaccine shot, rather than a booster, and we had to send them elsewhere since the dosages are different. But the most common eligibility issue was the date of their last Covid-19 vaccine shot, since the clinic was following the official U.S. guidelines that prescribe six months of waiting (though they allowed a five-day "grace period"). This was easy to check on U.S. vaccine cards, but quite a few people had documentation from other countries: Europe, China, Korea, Russia, India, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, and so on.
Of course the diverse vaccination-certifications documents were in appropriately different languages — if I couldn't read one I took the applicant's word for the general nature of the document, as long as it looked plausible, since there were long lines and it didn't seem right to hold things up while I searched for some staffer who could read Thai or whatever. But I did check the dates, and this required a judgment in each case about whether N/M was the Nth day of the Mth month, or the Mth day of the Nth month.
RachelP said,
January 1, 2022 @ 9:56 am
I had a legitimate failure of comprehension recently, being informed someone had announced themselves as ‘Bigender’. I understood that this was referring to their being ‘big ender’ and tried to guess what that might mean (a Swift fan?).
I did not know the term from data science above. In fact, though, they are ‘bi-gender’, another term new to me and the lack of an article did not clue me in. How we live and learn!
Christian Weisgerber said,
January 1, 2022 @ 10:36 am
This raises a question: Which European countries even use the slash as a date separator?
Allan from Iowa said,
January 1, 2022 @ 10:38 am
Working in computer programming, I have been aware of endiannness for decades. But I used to have trouble remembering which term was which. So I privately thought of then as "the sensible way" and "the Intel way".
David C. said,
January 1, 2022 @ 10:40 am
Large multinational companies are commonly adopting the ISO YYYY-MM-DD across the board as part of computer file naming convention systems, for exactly that reason. It can be quite the hassle when programmers and the like assume that dates in raw data always come in a specified format.
I once had the experience of having a European colleague "translate" a date. Using the example above, I was filling out a form that asked for dd/mm/yyyy. I duly filled in 03/02/2022 for February 3, 2022. Thinking an American would never use this convention, it was input into the system as March 2, 2022. To avoid that kind of a situation happening again, I would now write 03/FEB/2022 when filling out paper forms.
David C. said,
January 1, 2022 @ 10:48 am
@Christian W.
To my knowledge, in the UK at the very least. I have seen German speakers use the dot separator convention when writing in English (as in 03.02.22), which is not always immediately obvious to English speakers that it should be read as a date.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Date_format_by_country
david said,
January 1, 2022 @ 10:50 am
I suspect the big-endian reference is to the year specification whereby the date would be read as 2002-MAR-22,
Philip Taylor said,
January 1, 2022 @ 11:01 am
Being unable to rapidly convert a numeric month into an English month name, and having lived through the Y2K débâcle, I invariably express dates using the VAX/VMS convention — today, for example, would be expressed as 01-Jan-2022.
Norman Smith said,
January 1, 2022 @ 11:07 am
In Canada, governments used to use the "DD/MM/YY" format for dates until the Y2K problem forced a reconsideration. I believe most have switched to the ISO 8601 "YYYY-MM-DD" format. Nonetheless, a lot of forms that collect dates still seem to be in year-last format of some kind.
As for popular use, it seems to be a mixed bag. We receive a great deal of US media, which leaves a lot of people thinking that we are using the American format.