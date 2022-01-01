« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

The mouseover title: "Neither group uses iso 8601 because the big-endian enthusiasts were all at the meeting 20 years ago."

As usual for comics, and especially for xkcd, some subcultural background information is needed.

In this case, you need to know at least that "localization" doesn't refer to finding things in geographical or spatial coordinates, but rather (as Wikipedia explains) to "the process of adapting internationalized software for a specific region or language by translating text and adding locale-specific components". ISO 8601

is an international standard covering the worldwide exchange and communication of date- and time-related data. It is maintained by the Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and was first published in 1988, with updates in 1991, 2000, 2004, and 2019.

"Big-endian enthusiasts" refers to one side of the (now mostly settled) Endianness debates, where

endianness is the order or sequence of bytes of a word of digital data in computer memory. Endianness is primarily expressed as big-endian (BE) or little-endian (LE). A big-endian system stores the most significant byte of a word at the smallest memory address and the least significant byte at the largest. A little-endian system, in contrast, stores the least-significant byte at the smallest address.

Endianness may also be used to describe the order in which the bits are transmitted over a communication channel, e.g., big-endian in a communications channel transmits the most significant bits first. […]

Big-endianness is the dominant ordering in networking protocols, such as in the internet protocol suite, where it is referred to as network order, transmitting the most significant byte first. Conversely, little-endianness is the dominant ordering for processor architectures (x86, most ARM implementations, base RISC-V implementations) and their associated memory. File formats can use either ordering; some formats use a mixture of both or contain an indicator of which ordering is used throughout the file.

And of course the comic's key point is that U.S. practice puts months before days, so that 2/3 means February 3, whereas European countries put days before months, so that 2/3 means March 2.

My most recent encounter with calendrical endianness was a couple of weeks ago, when I volunteered at a Booster Clinic held in one of Penn's gyms. My job was to greet the folks coming in, verify that each of them was eligible for a booster, and send them onwards to other stations, either to get the shot or to get a U.S.-type paper vaccine card for documenting the shot (if what they had was an image of a vaccine card or a vaccine certification from another country).

There were a few people who were actually looking for a first or second vaccine shot, rather than a booster, and we had to send them elsewhere since the dosages are different. But the most common eligibility issue was the date of their last Covid-19 vaccine shot, since the clinic was following the official U.S. guidelines that prescribe six months of waiting (though they allowed a five-day "grace period"). This was easy to check on U.S. vaccine cards, but quite a few people had documentation from other countries: Europe, China, Korea, Russia, India, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, and so on.

Of course the diverse vaccination-certifications documents were in appropriately different languages — if I couldn't read one I took the applicant's word for the general nature of the document, as long as it looked plausible, since there were long lines and it didn't seem right to hold things up while I searched for some staffer who could read Thai or whatever. But I did check the dates, and this required a judgment in each case about whether N/M was the Nth day of the Mth month, or the Mth day of the Nth month.

