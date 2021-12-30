« previous post |

Today I learned that yeet means (among other things) "To discard an item at a high velocity". I didn't learn this from the not-very-reliable Urban Dictionary, but from Umar Shakir, "Tom Brady says the next sideline Surface he yeets will cost him: Microsoft’s star tablet may finally be safe on the sideline", The Verge 12/29/2021:

On the Sunday Night Football stage, December 19th, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were swept for the second consecutive regular season against the Saints — a frustrating shut-out loss that had Brady spiking a poor Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline.

Now, per Brady on his Let’s Go podcast that aired Monday, the NFL is not going to let the Surface abuse continue. Should the seven-time Super Bowl champion throw the tablet again, he will be fined. “I did get warned from the NFL about that so… I won’t throw another Surface.” Brady said.

As far as I can tell, Brady didn't use the word yeet himself, though I confess that I didn't listen to every second of the relevant 37-minute podcast.

Meanwhile, Miriam-Webster has no entry for yeet, and the OED registers it as a transitive verb meaning "To address (a person) by the pronoun ye instead of thou", with 1.5 15th-century citations:

1440 Promptorium Parvulorum (Harl. 221) 537/2 Ȝeetyn, or sey ȝee [1499 Pynson ȝetyn or sey ȝe with worship], voso.

The OED entry also references the verb thowt, glossed as "To address (a person) with the pronoun thou", and cited to the same 15th-century source(s):

1440 Promptorium Parvulorum (Harl. 221) 535 Þowton, or thowton [1499 Pynson yowtyn, a1500 King's Cambr. þowtyn], tuo.

Wikitionary does have a relevant entry, glossed "To throw an object a long distance or with a sudden or forceful motion", with quotations going back to 2018 — including another Brady appearance:

2018 November 19, Zachary Shevin, “U. community gathers, chants, ' yeets ' during first bonfire since 2013”, in The Daily Princetonian ‎ [5] : Towards the end of the fire, Kelling overheard the student talking to his friends about " yeeting " his "Speak Freely" into the fire…[He] ran up to the fence and threw his book toward the fire, yelling out "yeet" while he threw it.

2018 December 20, Petrana Radulovic, “Hytale is a Minecraft follow-up that remembers the minigames”, in RockPaperShotgun ‎ [6] : It’s the moment the troll lifts up a lump of turf and yeets it at a hero on a horse

2019 April 1, Joshua Gottlieb, “Andy Hoe to create 'Yeeting Zone' in Ocean for safe VK yeeting”, in The Tab ‎ [7] : [A] “Yeeting Zone” is going to be established to solve the problem of dangerous VK bottle yeeting. This comes after unsuspecting Notts students have fallen victim to having bottles thrown in their face…He hopes that this new arrangement will allow clubbers to yeet their VKs, whilst ensuring that other clubbers stay safe.

2019 May 3, David Mello, “Tom Brady Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Yeets a Football Through Matt Damon's Window”, in Up To Boston ‎[8]: Brady gladly participated and yeeted (maybe the past tense of yeet, meaning to throw, is "yote"?) a football through Damon's window.

