Wondermark for 11/25/2021 — deriving "rappers", from "wrappers" and their "candy shanties" on the Hersey Chocolate assembly line:

Mouseover title: "People will claim lots of things to impress some random moron."

The actual etymology emerges from what the OED calls "Senses [of the verb rap] relating to talk of speech of a particular style", starting in the 16th century with

1541 T. Wyatt Defence in K. Muir Life & Lett. (1963) 199 I am wonte some tyme to rappe owte an othe in an erneste tawlke.

… and continuing in the 20th century with OED sense 8.c. intransitive. colloquial (chiefly U.S.). To talk; spec. (originally in African-American use) to talk or chat in an easy or discursive manner; to engage in stylized speech or banter; (also) to establish or maintain a rapport, to communicate (with a person).

1909 F. H. Tillotson How to be Detective 88 ‘Rap’ means to speak. If you ‘rap’ to a man you speak to him or recognize him.

1929 D. Runyon in Cosmopolitan Oct. 65/2 I wish Moosh a hello, and he never raps to me but only bows, and takes my hat.

1965 E. Cleaver Let. 19 Sept. in Soul on Ice (1968) i. 46 In point of fact he is funny and very glib, and I dig rapping (talking) with him.

1967 Time 7 July 17/1 Hirsute, shoeless hippies huddled in doorways, smoking pot, ‘rapping’ (achieving rapport with random talk), or banging beer cans.

And the corresponding noun:

U.S. colloquial (chiefly in African-American use). A verbal display, esp. one intended to impress. Hence: improvised dialogue; banter, ‘spiel’; an instance of this.

1957 N. Algren in Playboy Apr. 72/3 People like to say a pimp is a crime and a shame. But who's the one friend a hustling broad's got?.. Who puts down that real soft rap only you can hear to let you know your time is up and is everything alright in there Baby?

1965 R. Brownlee Michael (Lover) (song, perf. ‘The C.O.D.'s’) in A. Kempton Boogaloo (2005) 365 His rap is strong, with lots of fame When the girls see him coming they tighten up their game.

1966 T. Leary Politics of Ecstasy xv. 225 He started a three-hour rap about energy, electronics, drugs, politics.

1967 J. Horton in Trans-action Apr. 6/1 Sometimes used synonymously with street conversation, ‘rap’ is really a special way of talking—repartee… For example, one needs to throw a lively rap when he is ‘putting the make on a broad’.

So the true etymology is a standard metaphorical transfer and specialization — no candy shanties involved, alas.

Perhaps commenters can suggest some other interesting folk etymologies, real and fake, encountered during this past year.

